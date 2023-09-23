Hello, everyone. Yes, I am still in Italy, now writing to you from the Rome Integrative Medical Conference. I was invited to speak about brain health nutrition but, alas, I couldn’t fit the preparation into my schedule. I’ll be sure to report back on any interesting brain health takeaways from the conference. I am mostly doing all my favorite Rome things, like taking long walks in the Borghese gardens, biking along the Tiber River, and visiting the food markets.

Last time we took a very deep dive into the pros and cons of including whole soy foods in a brain-healthy diet. I heard from a lot of you that this article helped clarify your thinking about this complex food topic. If you have particularly delicious ways to eat whole soy foods like tofu and tempeh and seitan, please share in the comments below. Everyone in our community—including me—could probably expand the repertoire of how we cook with soy.

To be honest, I didn’t really love tofu until I learned how to prepare it properly. It turns out I like it crispy on the outside and soft and silky on the inside. To get this croquette-like texture, pressing firm or extra-firm tofu ahead of time to get all the liquid out really pays off. Or, use super-firm tofu (which requires no pressing) for a similar, but not so creamy result.