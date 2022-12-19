Hello everyone! Here’s a recipe that could come in handy as a last minute gift over the holidays. My friends and family will recognize these chewy, nutty snack bars with a fig newton-ish vibe as “their” bars. That’s because I’ve been making them for years as gifts, each flourished with a personalized topping.

It all started with the Peggy Bar. A chocolate- and tahini-swirled, orange-scented beauty named for my dazzling friend, it’s still one of my faves. Then there was the Jonathan Bar, for my husband, a hardcore devotee to the PB&J. I topped his with a peanut butter glaze, raspberry powder, and chopped peanuts. For my friend Gina, a florist, the bars got a pretty sprinkling of dried rose petals and chopped pistachios. For the brother who starts the day with three shots of espresso, I folded powdered espresso into the chocolate glaze and scattered cacao nibs overtop. There are Lisa Bars (tahini-swirls and sesame seeds), Kirk Bars (because nutty and fruity came to mind), and the Jungle Bars (pictured) I created at the last Panama Brain Health Retreat (coconut, rose petals, and dried mango). I even made a boozy bar for my friend Thom (a rum aficionado) by first soaking the dried figs in rum overnight.

Most snack bars you’ll find at the grocery store have a health halo, meaning they may seem good for you but contain many sketchy ingredients (added sugar, binders, and processed protein powders). Not these bars, which are packed with brain-boosting ingredients.

Dried figs provide more than 10 different types of flavonoids—plant nutrients important for Alzheimer’s prevention. We’ll be discussing this paper in an upcoming BHK Journal Club post. This recipe won’t work with fresh figs. Dried figs only.

Almonds are rich in monounsaturated fats (the brain-healthy ones), antioxidants, fiber, and protein. (Cashews also work well.)

Extra-virgin olive oil boosts your brain-friendly fat and polyphenol intake while adding savoriness.

Honey (or date syrup) adds just enough sweetness to round out the flavors and provide anti-inflammatory powers.

Flavor extracts like vanilla, almond, orange blossom water, or any combination you like really enhance the fig, nut, and chocolate flavors and give the bars a heady aroma. I also like to add a secret ingredient I order online—Fiori di Sicilia (flowers of Sicily). It's a powerful combination of bitter almonds, orange blossoms, lemons, and flowers.

Toppings

If you are a minimalist (or your recipient is), you don’t need to add a top layer; they are good as is.

Or, start brainstorming about toppings based on your special person’s flavor profile. Pistachios and dried cranberries make the bars ready for a holiday cookie spread. Toasted coconut is sure to make coconut lovers smile. Really, the possibilities are endless. You’ll find some examples after the recipe to follow or use as a jumping off point.

As an added bonus, this recipe gives you lots of flexibility to use ingredients you already have in the pantry. Whenever I create a recipe, I aim to give you lots of options so you can make it your own. And, with the cost of food nowadays, using what you already have helps keep your grocery bill down.

Whatever toppings you use, be sure to have them ready to sprinkle on the chocolate layer before it starts to set.

With the holidays ahead, perhaps you could take these bars and make them for someone you love. I assure you: personalized fig and almond bars are way better than anything that comes from a store. They pack well, are TSA-friendly, and last a long time in the freezer. Plus, they’re made with all brain-healthy ingredients. It’s a nice way to show someone that you love them, and you love their brain, too.

Recipe: Fig and Almond Snack Bars

Tips:

Very soft dried black mission figs work best in this recipe (I like Sun-Maid brand). Look for them next to the raisins at the grocery store. If your figs are slightly dry, soak them in hot water for 20 minutes, drain well, and proceed with the recipe. This recipe won’t work with fresh figs. (I tried!). Dried figs only.



Toast almonds in a 300ºF oven until just a shade darker, 15 to 18 minutes. Keep a close eye on them to avoid burning (because your oven may cook faster than mine). Cool completely. If using coconut flakes as a topping, toast until the edges are just starting to turn brown, about 2 minutes.

Get your toppings ready before making the glaze so that they adhere to the chocolate before it sets.

Makes 25 1.5-x-1.5-inch bars

For the bars

2 packed cups (14 oz.) dried figs, stems snipped off

1½ cups raw, unsalted almonds or cashews, toasted

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons honey or date syrup

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon orange blossom water or orange extract

For the chocolate glaze

6 ounces dark chocolate (65% or more cacao), chopped into pieces, or 1 cup dark chocolate chips

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

To top the bars

2 tablespoons chopped dried mango

2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut flakes, toasted

2 tablespoons organic dried rose petals

Line a rimmed 8-x-8-inch baking pan with parchment paper with two sides overhanging; set aside.

Combine the figs and almonds in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until the nuts are finely chopped. Add the oil, honey, salt, and vanilla and orange extracts. Process on high until the mixture starts to clump and you can easily pinch it together with your fingers, about 1 minute. Add additional olive oil by the teaspoon, if needed, until it comes together.

Dump the fig and almond mixture into the pan and press into an even layer. Use the bottom of a measuring cup or sturdy spatula to press firmly until compact. This part is crucial so the bars don’t crumble when you cut them. Use some elbow grease to really compress into a firm even layer, especially at the corners. Set aside.

To make the glaze, place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl that fits over a small saucepan. Fill the saucepan with just enough water to create a steam bath, but not enough to touch the bottom of the bowl. Bring the water to a gentle boil and stir the chocolate as it melts. (You can also melt the chocolate in the microwave on medium power, stirring every 20 seconds.) Once smooth, turn off the heat and stir in the oil.

Pour the glaze over the bars and spread with a spatula to coat evenly. Immediately scatter the toppings evenly atop the bar. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes until glaze is set. Let sit at room temperature to allow the chocolate to soften slightly, then use a large knife to cut into 25 1.5-x-1.5-inch bars.

To store: Refrigerate bars in an airtight container for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months.

Topping Variations:

Jungle Bars: Sprinkle evenly with 2 tablespoons each chopped dried mango, toasted coconut flakes, and organic dried rose petals. Espresso Boost: Stir 2 tablespoons of espresso powder (such as Medaglia d’Oro) into the chocolate glaze and sprinkle with ¼ cup cacao nibs and pinches of flaky salt. Peanut or Almond Butter/Chocolate Swirl: Using a butter knife or offset spatula, swirl ¼ cup well-stirred natural peanut or almond butter into the chocolate layer before it sets. Sprinkle with ¼ cup chopped peanuts or almonds. Seeded: Sprinkle evenly with 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds, 2 tablespoons hemp seeds, and 2 tablespoons toasted pumpkin seeds. Chocolate Orange: Add ¼ teaspoon orange blossom water or orange extract to the fig and almond mixture. Stir the zest of 1 organic orange into the chocolate glaze and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of grated dark chocolate. Chocolate Hazelnut: Sprinkle with ½ cup chopped toasted and skinned hazelnuts and ¼ cup cacao nibs.

I can’t wait to see what you come up with for your own Fig and Almond Snack Bars. Be sure to send me a photo if you make them!

Thank you for making my first week on Substack a memorable one.

Love,

Annie