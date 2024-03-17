Dinner out in Sardinia: Branzino with olives.

Hello Founding Members! It seems like ages since our last Cooking Class and Kitchen Chat in December when we were making all sorts of riffs on the Fig and Almond Snack Bars. I hope you are doing well and I am so looking forward to our chat.

If you are new here: WELCOME! Founding Member is a tier of the paid subscription that meets on zoom every 3 months for an open Q and A about the brain health topic of your choice. We also cook together. It’s casual, fun, and I love getting to know you all.

I am writing to you from Sardinia—that rugged ancient island west of Italy. My Italian immersion course starts tomorrow. Will I be the oldest student in the room? Probably! But that doesn’t bother me at all. I am looking forward to working on conversational Italian with real people after so much time on my Duolingo app. On weekends I’ll be exploring the island with a new brain health retreat in mind that includes e-biking, hiking, and lots of beach time. I can’t wait to tell you more!

The views from my neighborhood in Cagliari.

Our next Kitchen Chat is Sunday, March 24 from 12 to 1 pm MDT.

Since I’m in Italy, it will be Sunday lunch for you, dinner for me. I’ll be hosting from the tiny kitchen in my rented apartment in Cagliari, Sardinia’s capital at the southernmost tip. I’ll be shopping for ingredients at the city’s biggest farmers market that only happens on Sunday.

