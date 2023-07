My stuffed peppers with Spinach Tofu Ricotta were delicious! I added basil and a bit of Parmesan on top before serving.

Hello everyone! I really enjoyed hanging out on Monday night. In case you missed it, here’s the link to the recording: June Kitchen Chat.

If it asks for a passcode, use this: 1=b!0aB$

We made Spinach Tofu Ricotta and then stuffed it into…