I’m back with another deep dive into managing perimenopause—the phase of life that precedes menopause. Missed the last post? Catch up on the key concepts every woman should know, and what to expect before, during and after perimenopause. We covered some of the myths that women are bombarded with during this time of life. For example, there is a common misconception that estrogen therapy causes breast cancer and that loading up on flaxseeds and chickpeas can put a significant dent in perimenopausal symptoms. Neither of these is true! But there’s good news—what I call the PeriMedi dietary pattern is proven to reduce symptoms.

For today’s newsletter, we’re going one step deeper so you can find a health care provider to see you through this transition. This means someone who is up-to-date on menopausal medicine. Sadly, I hear from women everywhere how challenging it is to find a physician who is willing to work with them on all the important midlife health decisions. The truth is that there are more women seeking answers to perimenopausal health concerns than providers well-versed in taking care of them. But don’t despair, those health care providers (HCPs) are out there, but it may take some stealth research to find them.

Below, I’ll share practical tips on how to do your homework, ask the right questions, and make the most of your time at the doctor’s office. Plus, I am sharing some red flags to help you recognize when a HCP is not the right one for you during perimenopause.

As we discussed last time, perimenopause is not just a reproductive phase of life, it is a neuroendocrine transition stage. This means that a woman’s brain is going through structural changes induced by hormonal fluctuations. It is a crucial time for a woman to get the care she deserves and protect her cognitive health.

First, do your homework

Print off a copy of the Menopause Society’s 2022 HRT position statement and take it to your doctor’s visit. If you’ve found a physician well-versed in this topic, they will have read and referred back to it often. If not, it may help educate your health care practitioner.

FYI: Position statements from medical societies are updated infrequently and may not take into account the latest research. Case in point: The Menopause Society’s 2022 statement does not recommend taking HRT for the prevention of dementia. The most comprehensive data published in 2023 found that initiating HRT in the form of estrogen only (without a progestin) within 10 years of menopause is associated with 32% reduced risk of dementia. Initiating combination therapy (estrogen + progestin) is associated with 23% reduction in dementia risk.

Finding the right healthcare provider

Are you having difficulty finding a health professional who’s well-versed in perimenopause and menopausal medicine? If so, you are not alone. The number of women seeking care far outnumbers the providers comfortable discussing nuanced menopause issues and prescribing HRT. Even though there is a groundswell of interest in menopausal medicine, it will take years for qualified HCPs to meet the demand. Until then, here’s what you can do:

