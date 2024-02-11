Lemony Farro Salad with Apples, Figs, and Nuts

Hello, friends. I write to you from my home in Jackson Hole where I am down and out with a respiratory flu. I mustered enough energy yesterday to put together a pot of soup from what I had on hand: chicken broth, red lentils, rice, curry paste, and lots of ginger. It was more like a soupy risotto but it was just what I needed. Flu or not, I am excited to be diving into our mini-series on metabolic health.

When I breached the topic of how blood sugar impacts brain health in our last Open Thread, you taught me a lot! I learned that many of you are really focused on keeping your blood sugar stable. Some of you even track it with a continuous glucose monitor (CGM). Many of you are curious about how your metabolic health is, and what you can do to optimize it. That’s fantastic because, as we’ll get into, metabolic health and brain health go hand in hand.

I also learned that many of you are new to these concepts and how they relate to brain health, so consider this post a primer on Blood Sugar Basics. Plus, I am sharing a super simple recipe for a farro salad from Dr. Christopher Gardner who you met last week in our discussion of the Twin Study.