Italy: Brain Health Retreats for 2024
Registration is now open for retreats in Ortigia and Palermo, Sicily
Hello, brain health enthusiasts! If you’ve been wanting to join me on a weeklong brain health retreat, there’s never been a better time. I just announced my Italy retreat schedule for 2024 including a new tour in Palermo and Western Sicily.
What:
The Brain Health Retreat in Sicily, a deep dive into the Mediterranean lifestyle through the lens of brain health.
When and Where:
Ortigia, Siracusa and Eastern Sicily: October 13 to 19, 2024
Palermo and Western Sicily: October 27 to November 2, 2024
Who:
Hosted by Brain Health Kitchen (that’s me!),
curated by Italian food expert
The Brain Health Retreat in Palermo and Western Sicily
For the Western Sicily trip, we’ll be based in Palermo, one of my favorite cities in Italy. I am especially excited to be hosting a retreat in a place close to my family’s roots—my grandparents are from the mountains north of there and much of my family still lives in Palermo area.
We’ll tour the sites of Palermo, a vibrant city famous for its street food. (Get ready to fall in love with chickpea fritters!) We’ll visit the salt mines of Marsala, ancient Greek temples, a hilltop town famous for almond-based treats, and visit with local chefs, cheesemakers, and artisans making hats, ceramics, and more.
The Brain Health Retreat in Ortigia and Eastern Sicily
For the Eastern Sicily trip, we’ll be based on the ancient, magical island of Ortigia. We’ll visit local farms (olive oil, almonds, avocados, and grapes!), swim and walk along the Ionian Sea, learn about Sicilian wine, cook Sicilian specialties with a local chef, wander the nearby farmers market, and visit ancient sites with the best historical and cultural guides in Sicily.
There is lots to see and do on each tour, but also plenty of time to explore on your own, shop, and rest. Each day we will dive into a brain health theme as we wander the streets, linger over lunch and meet for Aperitivo Talks at the end of the day.
There are just 12 spots in each retreat. For more information about the Brain Health Retreats in Sicily and to reserve your spot, contact Elizabeth using the above buttons, or email her at: minchillitours@gmail.com.
Can’t decide on Eastern or Western Sicily? We are offering a special discount if you would like to attend BOTH retreats.
The Brain Health Retreat in Puglia
Puglia, Italy: April 7 to 13, 2024 SOLD OUT
If you have your heart set on joining me this spring in Puglia, we can add you to the waitlist. That trip sold out quickly, but sometimes spots open up at the last minute. You never know!
That’s all for today. I hope to see some of you in Italy this year!
Ciao for now,
Annie
