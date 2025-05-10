Hello, brain health ambassadors. Here in Italy, everyone is getting ready to celebrate La Festa della Mamma. I’m in Alghero, a charismatic beach town on the northwestern edge of Sardinia. The window boxes are brimming with flowers and the pastry shops seem especially busy. I can’t wait to see what everyone is eating on the big day.

In honor of Mother’s Day, I am offering 30% off annual and gift subscriptions. Offer ends at midnight on Sunday, May 11, 2025. Plus, I am giving away 10 gift subscriptions. Find the details below. Mother's Day 30% Off

This is my first Mother’s Day without my mom.

I am having a tough time writing about how this feels just months after my mom passed away. Lonely, for sure. But also unmooring. I am definitely missing her, but am also still tremendously relieved that she is at peace after suffering from Alzheimer’s for many years.

My sister-in-law said it best: It's as though the world has shifted on its axis in some barely perceptible way.

My heart goes out to all of you in the BHK community who have lost moms to Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

As you already know, there are layers of loss over many years. It’s complicated, and messy. It plays out with excruciating slowness. Then, it happens all at once.

This Mother’s Day, I am thinking about all of your moms, and all of you who are moms. By now, most people know that women are more vulnerable to Alzheimer’s disease than men. And, that at least half of these cases are preventable. That’s one reason I keep plugging away at my mission: to help everyone take the best care of their brains.

A few snapshots from Western Sardinia. It's a colorful place!

Join me in Sardinia this October!

Enter to win a gift subscription

I am giving away 10 gift subscriptions. Perhaps one of these would be perfect for your mom, daughter, sister, grandmother, or a friend? To enter, tell me something about your mom in the comments below. Or something you wish you could tell her. You must be a paying subscriber to leave a comment. That’s it! The first 10 messages win.

Mother's Day 30% Off

I’ll go first:

Whenever my siblings and I asked my mom what she wanted for Mother’s Day, she always said the exact same thing: I just want you kids to behave. This always puzzled me. After all, I thought we were pretty good! Now looking back I realize how difficult it must have been to raise four kids, all a year apart, while your husband was constantly working. And, yes we did get into a lot of trouble. (Except me. I was usually up in the willow tree reading a book!) Mom, I am sorry we were such an unruly bunch. And I honestly can’t remember if we pulled off behaving for an entire day. It’s a small request, one that I hope we made good on.

Leave a comment

Good luck everyone! And remember, all of my brain health retreats are great mother/daughter experiences. There are a few spots available in my retreat at Rancho La Puerta this June; find the details below.

Love,

Annie

Share Brain Health Kitchen

Brain Health Retreat Updates

Want to join me on a Brain Health Retreat this year? Your brain will thank you! My spring retreats are fully booked, but there are a few spots left in each of these retreats in Mexico, Italy, and Costa Rica. For detailed information about each trip, click on the links below or tap on RETREATS on the homepage.