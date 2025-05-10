Brain Health Kitchen

My grandmother (hope that counts) passed away from Alzheimer’s this past year here is what I read at her funeral and wish she could have heard: Grammy was a woman I always looked up to. Growing up just across the street, I was fortunate to have her close by. She had a special way of making me feel cherished, even though she did call me ‘the mouth’ because she could hear me “even with her windows closed”.

Some of my favorite memories of her was when she made Easter dresses for me or when she helped me design a Christmas tree skirt, that I still use today. She would measure me while I held still and she talked with pins in her mouth. I was always afraid she was either going to stick me with a pin or she going to swallow one. I loved laying on the daybed in her sewing room while she worked. Sometimes we talked and sometime the rhythmic noise of the machine filled the room. I was amazed how fast she could sew! Just being with her made me feel content.

I’ll always remember the joy of decorating her Christmas tree with ‘the boys’. Being with our cousins and laughing about how she would burn the taco shells every year. Plugging in our ‘house ornament’ and getting excited about Christmas. We were not always excited about opening her handknit gifts, but I think she knew that and would always sneak a toy or game in there too. What I wouldn’t do now for a handknit sweater in my size to remember her.

I loved cooking together in her kitchen. It was never hurried; it was a time for connection. I was always amazed me how carefree she was. She would just take a dirty coffee cup out of the sink to measure water. She never followed a recipe and she had so.many.cans. in her cupboard.

Her garden was a place where I would sit and listen to her stories about ‘the olden days’, her eyes lighting up as she spoke. I remember her laughing so hard when she told me about the time her son ripped off his snap up pants on the soccer field to discover that he had no shorts on underneath.

I unintentionally followed in her footsteps in a lot of areas. Gettjng married young, having 4 (original) kids, 3 boys and a girl, then did foster care and adoption. She would often have conversations with me about being a mom to kids who weren’t biologically yours and I always left those talks feeling understood, seen and known.

She always called me “hunny,” always looked in my eyes, and always made me feel like I was the only thing on her agenda when spending time with me.

Grammy, you filled my life with consistency and love. Your spirit will live on in my heart, and I am so grateful for the time we shared. You will be deeply missed.❤️

My mom had a stroke when she was in her mid 30s just a couple years after my dad had passed away. I was just 10 years old at the time. My brother and I had to grow up quickly and help out with our little sister who was very young. We had lots of help from family and friends but as the years went on it became harder and harder. She was expected to live only 6 months but amazingly lived to be 78 before passing. She spent all her post stroke years half paralyzed and challenged. Throughout all of it I know I wasn’t always the best at being happy and positive because it was challenging. But now in my later years, I look back and feel so sorry for my attitude back then. I’m sorry Mom, I wish I would have done better. I really miss my mom and now realize just how hard it was for her too. Happy Mother’s Day Mom! XO I love you!

