Hello everyone! Today we are talking about tinned fish—the type of fish and seafood that comes in small roll-top cans and jars. I have Patagonia-founder Yvon Chouinard to thank for introducing me to the joys of eating sardines right from the can. Years ago he took me fishing on the Snake River near where we both live. While the octogenarian elegantly casted to trout after trout, I managed to spend the whole afternoon with my line tangled in willows.

Fishing done, we walked back to his house for a light snack—Triscuit crackers and a bright yellow and red can of sardines from Portugal. He showed me how to deftly remove the spine, stack the sardine onto a cracker with a squirt of lemon juice, and devour the thing in one bite. Back then, even though I knew these little fish were brain-healthy, I wasn’t in the habit of turning them into a snack. I’ve never been without a well-stocked pantry full of tinned fish since.

Tinned Seafood Can Be a Brain-Friendly Food

Tinned fish include a wide variety of seafood that includes little fish (anchovies, sardines, herring, mackerel), shellfish (clams, cockles, mussels, oysters), and some bigger fish (squid, tuna, and salmon). These tasty foods are brimming with brain health nutrients like the essential omega-3 fatty acids (DHA and EPA) and vitamin D. They give you a good dose of protein and calcium, too, and certain bivalves (shellfish like mussels and oysters) are rich in vitamin B-12. Just keep an eye on the salt content (especially with smoked varieties) if you are on a low-sodium diet.

Tinned fish, also called conservas, are a specialty food and an important staple in countries with a seafood-centric cuisine (like Norway, Spain, and Portugal). When I think of the best tinned fish for brain health, I mostly consider the little fish and the shellfish. Because they are low on the food chain, they don’t accumulate environmental toxins like some of the big fish do (such as tuna, swordfish, and grouper). All tinned fish, however, including tuna, are the ultimate convenience food, ready for you as a quick snack or the basis of a pantry meal.

Below, I’ll share some of my favorite brands and a few easy off-the-cuff recipes.