Rachael Karns
12h

Thanks for this information. My father has Parkinson’s. Everyone in his family has been diagnosed with a tremor but only dad’s is PD. Growing up in Texas, they would all run behind the pesticide truck spraying for mosquitoes, he worked in a shipyard painting hulls with lead paint, and stopped college football due to continual concussions. It was a recipe for lifestyle factors, but I am always hungry for more information about how to take preventative measures. These are great!

Romy
14h

Unfortunately, the use of glyphosate is not limited to golf courses. It is ubiquitous and is found in all kinds of foods, even organic. A simple Google search will yield a lot of information on the worst offenders, but it's almost impossible to avoid. And glyphosate is just one of many pesticides that are applied to lawns, agricultural fields, golf courses, you name it... none of them are going to be good for us.

