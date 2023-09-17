Mt. Etna sputtering smoke, pistachio granita, and fichi d'India in the market.

Hello, everyone. I’ve just said good-bye to all the wonderful people who joined me for the Brain Health Retreat in Sicily, now dear friends and partners in brain health. I’ve written to you from trains and planes, but this is the first time from a hydrofoil. I am headed by boat to someplace I have never been—the tiny island of Salina, one of 7 volcanic islands in the Aeolian chain off the north coast of Sicily. While I travel a lot for work, it’s been forever since I took an actual vacation. And a solo one at that! My plan is to soak up the Mediterranean life of this island, hike the green hills, and write from my apartment that (supposedly) overlooks the sea. Maybe I will rent a scooter to get around. I will report back!

Today I’d like to give you a glimpse of how being in Sicily teaches us about brain-healthy living, all through the lens of people and food. While Sicily is famous for its decadent desserts, fried food, and bottomless glasses of wine, here’s what Sicilians actually eat the most: beans, vegetables, leafy greens, whole grains, nuts, and fish and seafood.

curated our trip so that each day was planned around a farmers market or farm visit, and I created a daily brain health theme. Here’s a snapshot of our days and a few takeaways.

Day 1: Learn the BHK Brain Healthy Food Groups

We toured the outdoor food market in Ortigia with local Chef Alessia—an explosion of colors, aromas, and produce coupled with the racuous energy of the vendors. While shopping, we learned about local products like pistachios and estratto di pomodoro (tomato paste). Then we went back to Alessia’s cooking school to make lunch.

Shopping for our cooking class, cooking up local greens.

Takeaway: Sicilians eat a wide variety plant foods, an abundance of seafood and fresh dairy products, and fewer portions of meat. They are sticklers for freshness and eat mostly food in season. While back home we may tire of eating the same foods over and over in a season, here in Sicily they are prepared in seemingly infinite and exciting ways.

Day 2: Build Cognitive Reserve