I give you lots of variations for these protein-packed bars.

Hello, brain health ambassadors. I am writing to you from our family’s cabin in Idaho where I come to retreat in the summer. It’s a log home perched high above Bitch Creek—a fast flowing river in a rocky canyon that lives up to its name. We are 50 miles from Yellowstone National Park as the crow flies, so there are lots of animals passing through, including the occasional wolf, mountain lion, and grizzly bear. We also host an expanding population of rattlesnakes. They are really happy living in the cliffs by our house, and each year they seem to be having more babies! I have to cross through their territory when I hike down to the river to fish.

Fun fact: most of the pictures in my book, The Brain Health Kitchen, were shot from the cabin in Idaho.

I know all of this sounds anything but relaxing, but believe me, it is the most tranquil place I know. And I always get a lot done here. So this week, in between writing, fishing, and picking raspberries, I was able to finish a recipe I’ve been working on for months. I am happy to report that my new protein-packed snack bars are ready for you to try at home. Find the recipe at the end of this newsletter.

But first, let’s finish our discussion about the role of protein powders in a brain-healthy diet. Last time we got into the pros and cons of using protein powder including guidelines to help decide if this supplement is right for you as well as how to shop strategically, read labels, and find a high-quality product.

For today’s newsletter, I’ve recapped those recommendations below into a list of Do’s and Don’ts. I am also giving you some ideas for going beyond smoothies to use protein powder in your kitchen. I’m sharing a few of my favorite brands and I’d love to hear about yours. I even have a discount code for you!

Protein Powder Do’s and Don’ts