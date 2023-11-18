Hello, brain health ambassadors. Here in the U.S., everyone is gearing up for Thanksgiving. By now you are probably bombarded with messages about making the perfect turkey, the ultimate mashed potatoes, and the best pumpkin pie. I think this puts a lot of pressure on the day. For me, the point is to spend the day with family and friends to enjoy seasonal foods. It doesn’t have to be perfect, but it can certainly be special and delicious. When traditional foods employ some strategic brain healthy swaps, it’s an all around holiday win.

This year, I have been working on revamping old-school pumpkin pie. When I was teenager, I came up with a new spin on the classic pumpkin pie each Thanksgiving. There was the one spiked with rum, another with a pecan pie bottom and a pumpkin top, and the year I skipped pie altogether to make pumpkin cheesecake. It’s been a few years, but I decided to pick up my old tradition with a new twist on pumpkin pie. Ever the tahini-devotee (I even put it in my chocolate chip cookies!), I decided to stir a dollop into the pumpkin. I am very pleased with this new Pumpkin Tahini Pie! It could be my best version yet. Find the recipe below.

Nuts and Seeds Add Richness Without Dairy