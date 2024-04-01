Sardinian ingredients for our Founding Members cooking class included tiny artichokes, fava beans, vongole arcelle (tiny clams), and bottarga.

Hello, Founding Members! Thank you to those of you who could join me last Sunday for our Kitchen Chat and Cooking Class. If you weren’t able to make it, I have the recipes written up for you below. I was unable to download the recording though as my apartment wifi was not up to the task. I am sincerely sorry if you were planning on watching. If you have any questions about the recipes, please let me know.

Founding Members Cooking Class from Sardinia

Fregola Sarda with Chickpeas

Shellfish (or Veg) with Olives

Carciofini con Bottarga

Strawberries with Balsamic Vinegar Sauce

Today is Pasquatta—”Little Easter”—in Italy. It is almost an even bigger holiday than Easter. Everyone takes the day off and heads to the country to picnic with friends and family. Here in the city, people head to the public parks. It will be fun to check out all the elaborate picnics! I am in Rome and hoping to find a good grocery store that is open for my supplies.

Whether yesterday was a holiday for you or not, I would love to hear what you were cooking and enjoying.

Leave a comment

Bottarga is a big deal here—salted and cured tuna roe that is grated over food like parmesan. I sauteed batons of bottarga with tiny artichokes, a traditional dish here.