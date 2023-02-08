Hello everyone. I write to you from Los Angeles, CA where my book tour continues with cooking classes, brain health talks, and lots of book signing. I am really enjoying meeting BHK readers out in the world! Whenever I get a break, I have been riding a beach cruiser along the beach to enjoy the sunshine. Today, I’m excited to delve into a hot topic in the Alzheimer’s world.

I get A LOT of questions about menopausal hormone replacement therapy (HRT). These come from friends, colleagues, BHK readers, and people I meet when speaking about brain health. And I have a personal interest, too, because before I started Brain Health Kitchen, I was an OB/GYN physician specialized in menopausal medicine. During the 8 years this was my focus, I took care of thousands of perimenopausal women (defined as the transitional years before and after the last menstrual period). In fact, helping women navigate the cognitive symptoms of menopause—like memory loss and brain fog—is what sparked my interest in brain health years ago.

So today I’d like to share an important study that came out last month about how taking hormones may reduce Alzheimer’s in high-risk women. We’ll also take a look at the Estrogen Hypothesis and the current thinking about how hormones protect the female brain. And, if you are considering taking HRT, I’ll give you the same “back of the napkin” advice I give my girlfriends—the practical tips you need to know to find the best care during menopause and beyond.