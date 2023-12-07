Hello, everyone! How is December going for you so far? Around here, the snow is coming in waves. I live near the ski area, so I wake up to the pleasant booming echoes of avalanche control. Even though it gets dark at 5 pm and temps dip below zero, I truly do love December and am grateful to live in a place that still gets a lot of snow. Today, I am sharing the BHK Holiday Gift Guide and my new Ambassador program. If you’ve been meaning to upgrade or renew your subscription, check it out.

For All Brain Health Ambassadors (That’s You!)

Buy One, Give One. To celebrate the one year anniversary of our BHK community on Substack, I am excited to announce this limited Buy One, Give One offer. It’s an opportunity to flex your muscles as a true brain health ambassador and encourage someone you love towards better brain health.

Here’s how it works:

Purchase or renew an annual or Founding Member subscription between now and December 31, 2023 and I’ll give you another one to give away. Forward me the email from Substack that says you have signed up, along with the name and email of your gift recipient. I’ll send you a gift certificate to download and print, if you like. (See below for a sample.) Or, donate anonymously to someone on the BHK Scholarship list. Forward me the subscription confirmation with the message “I’m donating to the scholarship program” and I’ll give the subscription to a free subscriber who’s budget precludes them from upgrading to paid.

Purchase, Renew, or Upgrade

Apply For a BHK Scholarship. If it’s not in the budget to upgrade or purchase a subscription this year, contact me to get on the scholarship list. Share a brief message (less than 3 sentences) about why you are motivated to join BHK. In addition, I am giving away 25 annual subscriptions between now and the end of December through this program.

With your help, I look forward to expanding access to my premium content to even more brains. Thank you for spreading the knowledge!

The BHK Holiday Gift Guide

I always say it is never too early, or too late, to start taking care of your brain. So, this year I’ve included gifts for a wide range of ages. You’ll find ideas here for young adults, caregivers, loved ones living with dementia, and SuperAging parents (see below for what that means). Even if you feel like someone is near impossible to buy a gift for, one of the 32 gifts I’ve curated here is bound to provide maximum delight. And, there are many budget-friendly options. It’s a caring, fun, and non-preachy way to spread brain health love.

The Brain Health Kitchen: Preventing Alzheimer’s Through Food. I heard from many of you that you plan to give the BHK book over the holidays. I am honored! For a personalized signed copy, order from one of my local indie bookstores (details below) and they will ship directly to you or your recipient.

Here’s how to order a personalized copy:

Valley Bookstore in Jackson, Wyoming. Call: 307-733-4533

Wilson Book Gallery in Wilson, Wyoming. Call: 307-201-5891 or email: books@wilsonbookgallery.com.

Be sure to let them know who it is for and if there is anything special you’d like me to write. I’ll head over and sign your book as soon as you place your order.

For the passionate cook:

As you know, brain health begins in the kitchen. A gift that makes cooking easier or more enjoyable will help your recipient take better care of themselves.