Hello there, everyone. I am writing to you from my favorite spot on the deck at home while enjoying my first cup of coffee of the morning. Not only does science solidly support coffee as a brain-protective drink, it is one of my greatest pleasures. We’ve been diving into the topic of protein all this month in the newsletter. With this Coffee Date Smoothie recipe, you can combine your love of coffee with a good dose of protein. (Tea drinkers: I have a tea alternative for you as well!)

To catch up, read this post about brain-healthy protein sources, and this one about how much protein you need.

First, a few fun facts about coffee and brain health.

Coffee is a Neuroprotective Drink

It’s a common misconception that coffee is harmful to your health. Most studies show that a daily coffee habit is good for overall health and may reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

The best way to drink coffee, from a brain health perspective, is perfectly black. Dousing coffee with sweeteners and unhealthy fats reduces its overall benefit. Dairy proteins bind to antioxidants, making them less absorbable. And added sugar in a daily beverage can contribute to poor metabolic—and brain—health. If you must lighten your coffee, a dash of unsweetened plant milk is a good choice.

Here’s What Coffee Can Do For Your Brain: