Hello, everyone. I had a beautiful drive home from Colorado to Wyoming yesterday. It started with a full moon falling on snowy peaks that went from pink to peach to orange. Barbara Kingsolver’s Demon Copperhead kept my attention for eight solid hours, even though I couldn’t get past the first chapter of the hardcopy. As my dog Orzo snoozed next to me, I was somewhat envious as he cycled through many phases of sleep—from complete stillness to raspy deep breathing to vivid running and barking dreams. Sometimes I wish I could sleep as soundly as my dogs!

How did you sleep last night? If you are like 40% of Americans, the answer is probably “not great.” The quest for a good night’s sleep gets progressively more challenging with age. And yet there are many simple things one can do to achieve the recommended 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night. Just like exercising and following a brain-healthy way of eating, sleep optimization is an important facet of taking care of your brain. In fact, poor sleep throughout life may predispose someone to developing Alzheimer’s later.

I am putting my top sleep tips here first. Make sure you have folded these science-based habits into your nightly routine! To go deeper into the science of sleeping better, you’ll want to think about activating your brain’s glymphatic system. More on that below.

Sleep has its own vocabulary.

Find definitions of sleep terms in a full glossary at the end of this post.

My Top Sleep Tips For a Healthy Brain