Last week we kicked off a mini-series about how heart health impacts brain health, diving into the connection between hot flashes and dementia. If you missed it, find the article here (scroll to the bottom if you just want the takeaways).

Today’s topic is one that everyone should be keenly interested in: your cholesterol and what to do about it. The more we learn about Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia, the more we know that cholesterol is a key player. Over decades, too much cholesterol in circulation leads to narrowed arteries, a situation that incites inflammation and reduces blood flow to the brain.

There’s good news here: The field of lipidology is advancing by leaps and bounds. But, there’s some distressing information, too: High blood lipid levels often go untreated, posing a significant risk factor for not just heart disease but for dementia, too.

In this and the next few posts, I hope to clear up some of the confusion out there about cholesterol. To get a handle on what cholesterol numbers mean for brain health, and what to do about them, read on. Before we get started, consult my guide to lipid terminology (at the end of this post).

Cholesterol: Good, Bad, or Not An Issue?

Almost every day, I read something that says that cholesterol is no longer a substance of concern. Okay, okay, this is mostly on social media, and always from proponents of diets high in saturated fat (keto, carnivore, and the like), but still. The popularity of this sentiment is impressive.

Then I head over to PubMed, where I read peer-reviewed scientific papers and am constantly blown away by the width and depth of studies that show the opposite. Studies like this one show the impact of having a high LDL-C over time, even if low risk: a 50 to 70% increase in the risk of dying of a cardiovascular event. Or this 2022 study of more than 1.8 million people over 20 years showing that elevated LDL-C is an independent risk factor for the presence of Alzheimer's pathology (like amyloid and tau protein deposition) ten years later.

The data now exists to reduce if not eliminate the most common type of heart disease that results from unhealthy cholesterol numbers: Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). And preventing ASCVD can help protect the brain from Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia.

Cholesterol is an Ecosystem