The glycemic index of pasta depends on lots of things.

I am so happy to hear that the metabolic health series has been helpful. As usual, you are filling the comment section with so much useful information and insightful takeaways. I have also appreciated hearing about your metabolic health journeys in the emails you’ve sent me. I really love our corner of the newsletter world!

Today let’s shine our metabolic health lens on one of my favorite foods: pasta. It may surprise you that most pasta lies on the low/medium end of the glycemic spectrum. And did you know that how you cook your pasta impacts the rate at which it elicits a glucose response? We’ll get into that below, along with some tips on how to enjoy pasta like an Italian, which is to say as part of a metabolically healthy meal. Plus, I’m sharing my new recipe for a better-for-you Penne alla Vodka.

First, let's recap a few key concepts from These Foods That Stabilize Blood Sugar Are Good For The Brain, Too. (If you missed Blood Sugar Basics, go back and read this post: How’s Your Metabolic Health?)