Carol and Barbara are two of my superstar Brain Health Retreaters in Sicily

Hello, everyone. I write to you from Sicily in the midst of the Brain Health Retreat. We are having a lot of fun eating, cooking, and touring around, but we are also immersed in brain health topics. Last night at dinner we had an in-depth discussion about sleep, menopausal symptoms, and menopausal hormone therapy (HRT). The topic of HRT and brain health usually brings a lot of confusion in its wake. One day you may read that taking HRT can protect the brain from Alzheimer’s. Then a new study will come out to say that HRT causes dementia. A recent study from Denmark has prompted me to write about this again today. Sensational headlines only added to the confusion and incited a new wave of fear about taking HRT for women and their physicians.

While it seems like the topic of HRT and brain health is a hot (flash) mess, there is actually a lot of solid information here that may be helpful. As you are probably aware, women are at heightened risk for Alzheimer’s: two-thirds of those living with the disease are female. And, all women go through menopause and are faced with the decision to take HRT. Getting the story straight on whether or not HRT can protect the brain is crucial.

So, today, I’d like to share my thoughts on the Danish study and briefly summarize what we know now about how HRT (estrogen alone or estrogen + progestin) impacts the brain. It may be helpful to go back and read this post I shared a few months ago about a different new study—a groundbreaking one on how HRT shows promise in female carriers of ApoE4 at menopause—and I gave you some practical tips about talking to your doctor about menopause. So gather around and let’s dig in.

Lunch at an almond farm yesterday.

Estrogen and the Brain 101

Estrogen is synthesized primarily in the ovaries, where it then travels throughout the body and passes the blood brain barrier. But estrogen is also made in the brain. This “central” estrogen stays in the brain and exerts many actions on brain cell function. For example, estrogen influences higher cognitive function, pain, fine motor skills, mood, susceptibility to seizures, and neuroprotection in response to brain damage. Estrogen also regulates glial cells—the immune cells of the brain—and is a key player in how brain cells communicate.

In the brain health world, estrogen is considered neuroprotective. The Estrogen Hypothesis is a key concept arising from the evolving science that shows this hormone has a central role in healthy brain aging in women. And when I say “estrogen” I mean both the natural kind your body makes and other forms that can be supplemented through a pill, patch, or cream.

Here’s what we know now based on dozens of studies on this topic:

Lack of estrogen at midlife is associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s later in life. This could be from going through natural menopause, surgical menopause (a hysterectomy with ovaries removed), or drug-induced menopause (such as chemotherapy) without taking HRT.

The earlier a woman goes through menopause, the greater her risk of Alzheimer’s. (The average age of menopause is 51.4.)

Going through puberty early (average age is 11) leads to reduced dementia risk later in life.

The more full-term pregnancies a woman has, the lower her risk of dementia.

Six studies show that women are less likely to develop dementia if they ever took birth control pills before menopause. One of these showed a reduction of 50% in ever-users of the pill. A few other birth control pill studies were inconclusive in preventing dementia, yet none showed an increased risk.

Women who have one or both ovaries removed before going through menopause are more likely to develop dementia later in life.

In general, the more years a woman is exposed to estrogen, the lower her risk of all types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s. This pertains to both the estrogen the body makes and any estrogen taken as HRT.

What the studies say about taking HRT and Alzheimer’s risk