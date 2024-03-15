A BHK Retreater soaks up early morning sun after a swim in the Ionian Sea, Ortigia, Sicily.

Hello, brain health ambassadors. I am writing to you from seat 15D, my little nest for the next 10 hours. Tomorrow I’ll touch down in Italy, where I’ll be doing research for upcoming brain health retreats. And, I am really excited (and a little nervous) to be going back to school: I’m attending a 2-week Italian language immersion program in Sardinia. Then, I’ll make my way down to Puglia (the heel of the boot) in April for the next brain health retreat.

A brain health retreat is an investment that will pay off for the rest of your life. It’s a relaxing, engaging, and fun way to take care of your brain. There’s nothing I love more than meeting BHK subscribers in real life, and to do so in Italy is just a dream.

These retreats have been popular with solo travelers and couples alike.

If you’ve been wanting to join me on one of these educational vacations, now is the perfect time. We’ve lowered the overall fees for the fall Sicily retreats by 10%. In addition, I am able to offer readers of this newsletter a special rate: If you sign up more than one person, you each will receive a 5% discount.

So call up your favorite travel buddy and join me in Sicily in October! (I’ll be sharing these discounts on Instagram in a few days but I wanted to let you know first.)

Fall Brain Health Retreats in Sicily Ortigia and Eastern Sicily, October 13 to 19, 2024

Palermo and Western Sicily, October 27 to November 2, 2024

Once again, I’ll be teaming up with author and Italian food expert

to curate this deep dive into the Mediterranean lifestyle. To learn where we will go and what we will do on these 6-day culinary adventures, click on the brochures below. Oh, and if you would like to join BOTH fall Sicily retreats, you will receive a discount of 5%.

Eastern Sicily Brain Health Retreat 1.25MB ∙ PDF file Download A 6-day culinary tour based in Ortigia, Sicily Download

Western Sicily Brain Health Retreat 1.05MB ∙ PDF file Download A 6-day culinary tour based in Palermo, Sicily Download

If you have additional questions or want to reserve a spot, contact Elizabeth at minchillitours@gmail.com. And if you have not yet discovered

, be sure to check it out. I am endlessly fascinated by what Elizabeth is cooking, eating, and doing in Italy. Plus, she is my number one source for beautiful and simple Italian recipes and travel tips. Check out the videos in

to see some of the things we’ll be doing in Eastern Sicily!

Winners of The Menopause Brain

It was a real joy to read through the comment section of the recent Q and A with Dr. Lisa Mosconi. Thank you to everyone who shared thoughts on what you’ve learned through BHK about menopause and the brain. It is my pleasure to be sending a copy of her new book—The Menopause Brain—to two BHK subscribers: Judy A and Barbara M.

There has been so much enthusiasm for this book (and it is a profoundly good read) that I’ve been thinking we should have a book club discussion in an upcoming Open Thread. I’ll put together some talking points and circle back with you in late April once you’ve had a chance to finish the book.

Upcoming on BHK

I am really excited about the line-up of newsletters we have coming up. This weekend I’l be sharing some astounding data about how the Green MED diet may preserve cognitive health. Next we’ll do a deep dive into one of the brain-healthiest drinks: tea. There are always so many questions about tea! We will discuss! In April we will embark on a mini-series of the non-Alzheimer’s dementias, starting with new important information about Parkinson’s.

It’s going to be a busy month, travel-wise, for me, too. If the newsletter feels a little off-schedule in the coming weeks it’s because I am juggling a lot. Plus, in an effort to take good care of my own brain, I will be trying to get some dedicated time off and plenty of sleep. All of this is to say that your BHK newsletter may not be arriving like clockwork twice a week as it has for the last 15 months. Thank you for understanding.

And thank you for being a part of this food-loving brain healthy community! It is my mission to support you on your journey to take the best care of your brain. When I started this newsletter, however, I didn’t realize the impact this community would have on me, personally. I have been especially touched by your support as I walk my mom through this last stage of Alzheimer’s. Writing to you is my favorite job and getting to know you through our discussions here is always the best part of my day.

Finally, I’ll leave you with this recent conversation I had with Dr. Drew Ramsey, a good friend and a psychiatrist focused on nutrition. We always have a lot to talk about! He’s just launched a podcast delving into cultivating good mental health and it was an honor to be one of his first guests. Watch the episode here on YouTube.

Love,

Annie

