Dr. Lisa Mosconi's new book is a must-read. I have 2 copies to give away, details below.

Hello, brain health ambassadors. I am writing to you from Tecate, Mexico where I am teaching brain-healthy cooking all this week at Rancho La Puerta. It’s been busy. My classes were fully booked before I arrived so we added an additional class today. Yay for brain health enthusiasm!

Tonight I’ll team up with the Ranch’s executive chef Reyna Venega for a “Feast for Thought and Longevity” 4-course dinner for guests. You may recognize some of the dishes I’ll be making—the Fully Loaded Black Bean Nachos with Chipotle Cashew Queso, Roasted Broccoli and Red Onion Quesadillas, and the Brown Rice Paella with Shrimp and Artichokes from my book. Reyna is making a Sweet Potato Tortilla with Truffled Aioli, a Cauliflower and Fennel Soup, and a Salmon Tartare with Seed Crackers. For dessert, we’ll have the Chocolate Clementine Cake.

Today, I am excited to share with you a conversation I had last week with Dr. Lisa Mosconi about her new book The Menopause Brain: New Science Empowers Women to Navigate the Pivotal Transition with Knowledge and Confidence to be released on March 12, 2024. I immediately devoured the advance copy Lisa kindly sent me and now, I am absolutely delighted to be giving away copies of The Menopause Brain to two paying subscribers. See details at the end of this post to enter.

Lisa’s work has inspired and informed my thinking about the impact of lifestyle on brain dementia risk. I discussed some of her recent papers in this post about the brain health benefits of estrogen and this one that breaks down her landmark meta-analysis about hormone replacement therapy and dementia risk. If you have a copy of my book, you’ll see Lisa’s blurb graces the front cover. It’s one of my favorite testimonials.

About Dr. Lisa Mosconi

Dr. Lisa Mosconi is an Associate Professor of Neuroscience in Neurology and Radiology at Weill Cornell Medicine (WCM), and the Director of the Alzheimer’s Prevention Program at WCM/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. She holds a PhD in neuroscience and nuclear medicine, has published more than 150 peer-reviewed scientific papers, and is the author of the books Brain Food and The XX Brain. Dr. Mosconi is passionately interested in how risk of memory loss and dementia can be prevented through the combination of appropriate medical care and lifestyle modifications involving diet, physical, and intellectual fitness.

I sat down with Lisa last week to discuss some of the novel concepts and key findings she presents. I also included questions from you—BHK subscribers—posed in comment threads over the last few months. Please enjoy!

Annie

Q & A with Dr. Lisa Mosconi

Annie:

It is heartening to see the science evolve towards a greater understanding of women’s brains. And yet, as you point out in The Menopause Brain, there is much work to be done. Thank you for writing this book!

Lisa:

Thanks so much friend, really grateful for your support!

Annie:

The Mediterranean dietary pattern is the backbone of brain-healthy eating for many. What are the key advantages of following a Medi diet for the perimenopausal woman? Plus, what is your favorite takeaway from the Green MED diet study?

Lisa:

The Mediterranean diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, olive oil, and fish, offers several key advantages for perimenopausal women. Firstly, it supports heart health, crucial as women's risk for cardiovascular diseases increases after menopause. Secondly, its high fiber content is beneficial for maintaining a healthy weight and supporting gut health, including the estrobolome we discussed above. Thirdly, the diet's rich array of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds can help support brain health and mitigate some of the common perimenopausal symptoms, such as hot flashes and mood swings, by promoting overall hormonal balance.

Share Brain Health Kitchen

My favorite takeaway from the Green MED diet is the emphasis on the addition of green plants and polyphenols to the Mediterranean diet, as well as the integration of foods like avocado, sweet potatoes and green tea, which are not commonly used in the Mediterranean regions. This has been shown to further enhance the diet's beneficial effects on health, particularly in terms of weight management and improving metabolic markers. For menopausal women, managing weight and metabolic health becomes increasingly important. The study underscores the power of diet in influencing health and well-being, highlighting that even small dietary adjustments, like increasing green plant intake, can have significant impacts. No matter one’s diet, it’s always good to up your plant game!

BHK subscribers: I am also enthusiastic about the Green MED diet’s findings from a recent study. I’ll be sharing more in an upcoming post with easy ways you can fold more polyphenol-rich foods into your life.

Annie:

While many are aware of the importance of cultivating a healthy gut microbiome for brain health, the “estrobolome” may be a new concept for many. How does this aspect of gut health help a woman navigate perimenopause and beyond? And how do we cultivate a thriving estrobolome?