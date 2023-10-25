This Pumpkin Seed Crusted Salmon with Green Tahini is packed with LDL-lowering foods! Excerpted from The Brain Health Kitchen: Preventing Alzheimer’s Through Food by Annie Fenn. @Artisan Books, 2023. Photograph by Alexandra Grablewski.

Hello, everyone. My kitchen is strewn with apples and pumpkins and melted chocolate and figs. I can’t wait to share some new recipes soon!

Last week, we delved into how heart health impacts brain health. Now more than ever we know how crucial it is to get low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) down (along with troublesome lipoproteins Lp(a) and ApoB) and keep it there. The good news is that the dietary strategy to lower cholesterol is well-proven.

While it may not get a lot of attention, the Portfolio Diet is an evidence-based way to reduce harmful blood cholesterol through food. More on that below, along with my top 10 LDL-lowering foods (that are delicious and good for your brain, too).

Here are my 7 takeaways about eating for better cholesterol numbers