It’s challenge to find solitude sometimes! An early morning walk around String Lake in Grand Teton National Park last week.

Hello, brain health ambassadors! I can barely believe it, but it is the middle of August and I am transitioning into “back to school” mode. By this, I mean getting ready for the fall Brain Health Retreats starting with Italy in September. I’m organizing my office, checking a few things off my summer bucket list, and‚—most importantly—planning content for the rest of 2023 on BHK. So, I thought this would be a good time to do another Open Thread, where we can have a conversation about what challenges you most as you strive to be your brain-healthiest self.

As I go back over the brain health content I’ve shared here this year, I am struck by how much of this was prompted by all of you paying subscribers/brain health ambassadors. Your thoughtful comments have truly been driving the ship. Thanks to your feedback, I feel like I am empowering you all with the knowledge you need to age successfully. And, I am just starting to realize how much you are supporting me as I do the same. Together, we are building an ever-so-smart and proactive community. I am proud of how much you have all learned.

We’ve gone over a lot of topics so far this year. You now have expert knowledge ranging from ApoE4 to EVOO to HRT. You know about avoiding AGEs and why we limit UPFs (aka junk food). You’ve learned why not to fear lectins and oxalates, and why to cut back on butter and cheese. Not only that, you’ve learned how to boost your workouts for brain health and your meals with protein. Plus, you have guides to refer back to for brain health supplements and the best cooking oils. Based on your feedback, we’ll soon be discussing getting enough calcium in a brain-healthy diet, the pros and cons of soy foods, a guide to tea, and a deep dive into the latest study about HRT and dementia.

What is your biggest brain health challenge?

Also: What topics would you like to see addressed here?

Moose watching on a bike ride through Kelly, Wyoming this summer. This baby had a challenging river crossing to meet his mother—the definition of persistance!

For me, the biggest challenge always comes down to balance. How to enjoy the present while keeping an eye on a brain-healthy future. Embracing the joy of cooking and eating while following brain health guidelines. Sticking to a consistent exercise routine while giving myself the option of taking a day off to lounge with a book. Being a persistently dedicated brain health ambassador without judging those around me who make other choices.

As always, commenting is reserved for paying subscribers. It’s important to me that this community remains a safe and enjoyable space. If you are a paying subscriber, you know that I respond to each and every comment and email, which means I am able to give you personalized feedback. If you are a free subscriber and would like to participate in Open Threads and access all the articles and recipes here, please consider upgrading your subscription.

Brain Health Consultations

One more thing before we get into the open thread: I receive many, many emails from both paying and free subscribers. I aim to answer each one, but my inbox fills up daily and it is getting more difficult to keep up. If I can answer your question with a sentence or two, I will continue to try to get back to each of you. If you have a more complicated question or issue to discuss, please know that I offer paid brain health lifestyle consultations via video chat. I have a few time slots opening up in October. To schedule a consult, visit my Calendly link here.

That’s all for today. I look forward to your comments about what your biggest brain health challenges are.

