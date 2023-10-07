Hello, everyone. I am incredibly excited to share a PDF of all the recipes that have appeared on BHK in the past year. This is a downloadable pdf for paid subscribers, including popular faves like Black Bean Soup with Cashew Lime Crema, Chicken Miso Meatball Noodle Soup, and Chunky Whole-Grain Chocolate Chip Cookies. While I know it’s commonplace to cook from a digital device, I am eternally fond of paper. And that means cooking from real books and occasionally printing recipes. If you are old-school like me, I think you will enjoy having all the newsletter recipes in one place. Find the download after at the bottom of today’s post. And now for today’s recipe…

These easy Roman Overnight Oats are packed with calcium

Last month in the newsletter, we focused on bone health. That’s because bone health and brain health are related in ways we are just beginning to understand. Keeping bones healthy with age means many things, but getting enough calcium in the diet is key. Today, I’m sharing this calcium-boosted make-ahead breakfast I brought home from Italy: Roman Overnight Oats.