Hello brain health ambassadors! I’m starting a cookbook club and you are all invited.
Here’s how the BHK Cookbook Club works:
In the first newsletter of the month—that’s the free newsletter in case you’re not a paid subscriber—I’ll deliver a seasonal menu from the book. The Cookbook Club launches on Friday, February 3; you’ll need to refer to your book for the recipes.
Everyone is welcome. Gather your people: mom and dad, grandparents, kids, grandchildren, neighbors, friends, and chosen family. Cook together in real life or via video chat. Cook one of the recipes or the whole menu, if you like. You could also use one of the recipes in the menu as a jumping off point for your own menu. I would love to see you use what you have in your pantry and fridge!
Take pictures of all your beautiful food! If you are on Instagram, the easiest way to send me photos is to tag me @brainhealthkitchen #BrainHealthKitchen.
Not on social media? No problem! Send me photos here (just reply to this email).
If you are a paying subscriber, tell me in the comments section whatever tips and variations you made. For example, did you use a chia egg in the Whole Grain Blackberry Blueberry Cornbread? I would love to hear!
I’ll share my favorite tips and photos back here on the newsletter when I launch the next month’s menu.
With the BHK Cookbook Club, cooking from the same menu creates a shared experience and builds a sense of community. And community, we know, is a key ingredient to healthy aging. As we work our way seasonally through the book, I hope you’ll fall in love with new-to-you ingredients (hemp seeds! nutritional yeast!) and learn brain-healthy cooking techniques. I can’t wait to see how you fold these recipes into your lives.
If you miss the menu announcement in the first post of the month, you’ll be able to find it archived here.
JULY/AUGUST 2023
Smashed Cucumber, Tomato, and Olive Salad
Mushroom Bolognese on Zucchini Nests
Whole Grain Blackberry and Blueberry Cornbread
JUNE 2023
Hot Hibiscus Iced Tea
Tuna or Portobello Burgers with Wasabi Mayo and Mango Salad
Coffee, Date, and Oat Bars
May 2023
Pizza-Spiced Snacking Olives
Grilled Shrimp Skewers with Asparagus and Quinoa-Pecan Pilaf
Roasted Strawberries with Almost Instant Cashew Cream
APRIL 2023
Your New Favorite Kale Salad
Whole-Wheat Spaghetti with Turkey-Zucchini Meatballs
Almond Butter-Tahini Blondies
MARCH 2023
Strawberry Avocado Salad with Salmon, Basil, and Lime
Savory Olive Quick Bread with Tomatoes and Thyme
Chewy Chai-Spiced Chickpea Cookies
FEBRUARY 2023
Chestnut and Mushroom Soup, page 186
Miso-Glazed Cod with Rice and Gingery Green Beans, page 160
Whole Grain Chocolate Chip Cookies, page 265
Questions? Please leave them here in the comments.
Love,
Annie
Thanks so much for responding so quickly and I'm going to make these tomorrow. I love all the subs for dairy and salty condiments. So glad you put out this book for those of us who cook and strive to do healthy. I found this book at the library and am buying it for myself now that I see how much I will be using it. I'd been wondering if someone had found a use for the nut milk dredges. Yahoo. Linda
I am totally borrowing this idea - thanks for the inspiration! :) Also waiting for the book so that I can join the BHK club!