Hello brain health ambassadors! I’m starting a cookbook club and you are all invited.

Here’s how the BHK Cookbook Club works:

In the first newsletter of the month—that’s the free newsletter in case you’re not a paid subscriber—I’ll deliver a seasonal menu from the book . The Cookbook Club launches on Friday, February 3; you’ll need to refer to your book for the recipes.

Everyone is welcome. Gather your people: mom and dad, grandparents, kids, grandchildren, neighbors, friends, and chosen family. Cook together in real life or via video chat. Cook one of the recipes or the whole menu, if you like. You could also use one of the recipes in the menu as a jumping off point for your own menu . I would love to see you use what you have in your pantry and fridge!

Take pictures of all your beautiful food! If you are on Instagram, the easiest way to send me photos is to tag me @brainhealthkitchen #BrainHealthKitchen.

Not on social media? No problem! Send me photos here (just reply to this email).

If you are a paying subscriber, tell me in the comments section whatever tips and variations you made. For example, did you use a chia egg in the Whole Grain Blackberry Blueberry Cornbread? I would love to hear!

I’ll share my favorite tips and photos back here on the newsletter when I launch the next month’s menu.

With the BHK Cookbook Club, cooking from the same menu creates a shared experience and builds a sense of community. And community, we know, is a key ingredient to healthy aging. As we work our way seasonally through the book, I hope you’ll fall in love with new-to-you ingredients (hemp seeds! nutritional yeast!) and learn brain-healthy cooking techniques. I can’t wait to see how you fold these recipes into your lives.

If you miss the menu announcement in the first post of the month, you’ll be able to find it archived here.

JULY/AUGUST 2023

Smashed Cucumber, Tomato, and Olive Salad

Mushroom Bolognese on Zucchini Nests

Whole Grain Blackberry and Blueberry Cornbread

JUNE 2023

Hot Hibiscus Iced Tea

Tuna or Portobello Burgers with Wasabi Mayo and Mango Salad

Coffee, Date, and Oat Bars

May 2023

Pizza-Spiced Snacking Olives

Grilled Shrimp Skewers with Asparagus and Quinoa-Pecan Pilaf

Roasted Strawberries with Almost Instant Cashew Cream APRIL 2023

Your New Favorite Kale Salad

Whole-Wheat Spaghetti with Turkey-Zucchini Meatballs

Almond Butter-Tahini Blondies MARCH 2023

Strawberry Avocado Salad with Salmon, Basil, and Lime

Savory Olive Quick Bread with Tomatoes and Thyme

Chewy Chai-Spiced Chickpea Cookies FEBRUARY 2023

Chestnut and Mushroom Soup, page 186

Miso-Glazed Cod with Rice and Gingery Green Beans, page 160

Whole Grain Chocolate Chip Cookies, page 265

Questions? Please leave them here in the comments.

Leave a comment

Love,

Annie