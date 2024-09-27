Hi, everyone. I am back home in Jackson after a memorable trip to speak at the Center for BrainHealth in Dallas, Texas. Our topic—Eating For Better Brain Health: The Power of Neuroprotective Foods—was welcomed by a sold-out crowd of enthusiastic brain health ambassadors. I was interviewed by Krys Boyd of the popular radio show Think who showed up with a copy of my book tagged with dozens of sticky notes. She did her research! Over the course of our hour-plus-long discussion, we covered everything from omega-3s to HRT to how to fill your plate at a barbecue.

Snapshots from my time at the Center for BrainHealth. Chatting with Krys Boyd, getting to meet my friend Dr. Julie @BetterBrain in real life for the first time, food from my book: mini glazed citrus olive oil cakes with roasted strawberries and vanilla cashew cream.

The good news is all of the talks from the Center’s BrainHealth Presents speaker series are available virtually for free, including mine. Listen to the conversation on the Think podcast or watch it here by registering at this link. While you are there, check out the other brain health talks on the schedule. Here are a few of my favorites:

Today, I am excited to give you the Updated and Revised BHK Guide to Brain Health Supplements

When I first compiled this guide in 2023, I was hearing from many of you how difficult it can be to know which supplements are worth your time and money. First, you have to wade through all the health claims, none of which are supported by the Food and Drug Administration. Next, you need to bring stealth label reading skills to the table. In the case of omega-3 supplements, as we discussed here, finding the best formula may even require some chemistry know-how!

In the guide, I categorize supplements by the quality of data to support taking them for brain health—excellent, promising, or disappointing/mixed. Curcumin, as we recently went into here, is a good example of a supplement in the disappointing category. Some supplements, like creatine, have moved up in my ranking system. Others have moved down. And I’ve added sections to cover protein powders, mushroom products, and magnesium.

I hope you find this 2024 Edition of the Guide helpful! I will continue to update going forward, so keep your supplement questions coming and I’ll include them in the next revision or a dedicated post.

Share Brain Health Kitchen

Manage Your Subscription