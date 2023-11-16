Costa Rica is a blue zone. Join me there for a Brain Health Retreat.

Hello, brain health ambassadors! This week I am relishing the comforts of home—making soup during the day, lighting fires at night, and taking long walks with the dogs. I am starting to think about Thanksgiving and am working on a new recipe, plus ideas to help yours be as nourishing as possible.

Today, I am digging into an enormously important topic: hearing loss and dementia. Just like talking about Alzheimer’s, hearing loss has been a bit of a taboo subject. No one likes to admit that they are losing their hearing because that is often perceived as synonymous with getting old. For this reason, age-related hearing loss often goes ignored. In fact, the average person waits 8.9 years from diagnosis to treatment for hearing impairment. That is no longer acceptable, especially in light of the fact that hearing loss doubles the risk of dementia. How do you know if you need a hearing test? I go into this below, along with the latest science that is changing the medical field’s approach to hearing loss.

New Brain Health Retreat!

Join me in Costa Rica in January 2025. I am beyond excited to share this new retreat with you all. Paying subscribers get first dibs on registration, open now at the end of this newsletter.

Hearing Loss & Dementia: Takeaways