Hello, everyone. I’m sure you are well aware that the world has a serious plastic problem. By now you have been inundated with reports of the dangers of microplastics—tiny particles (smaller than 5 millimeters) of plastic debris. Not only is plastic accumulating in our oceans and soil, recent studies describe microplastic building up in the body.

Last year the New England Journal of Medicine published data that people with microplastics lodged in coronary arteries were more likely to have a heart attack, stroke, or die. Another group of researchers found them in the olfactory bulb of the brain.

Then, in February, a study published in Nature Medicine really got my attention. Researchers mapped out how microplastics accumulate in the liver, kidneys, and brains. The brains of post-mortem specimens were more likely to harbor microplastics than other organs. Not only that, the brains of people who had dementia accumulated these plastics the most.

What does this mean for brain health? Does microplastic accumulation increase the risk of Alzheimer’s and other dementias? If there is a strong link, is it even possible to significantly reduce microplastic exposure? This is one topic with more questions than answers.

Here’s the good news, though: when it comes to these tiny plastic toxins, a small amount of knowledge goes a long way. For example, it is helpful to know that some plastic sheds less than others. E.g., the plastic in your VitaMix pitcher is not the same as in take-out containers. And, that swearing off plastic water bottles (at least most of the time) goes a long way to reduce exposure.

For today’s newsletter I aim to help you raise your microplastic IQ so you can take action to mitigate risk. We’ll cover:

Myths vs. Facts. There is a lot of misinformation out there about this topic!

Microplastics in the brain

What we know about microplastics and what we don’t

Next time, I’ll give you 8 simple things you can do to reduce exposure in the kitchen.

Before we get into the Nature Medicine brain study, let’s debunk a few of the many myths floating around about microplastics.

This post is the second in our mini-series on the impact of environmental toxins on brain health. In case you missed it, catch up on the link between pesticides and Parkinson’s in this post.

