This Medi Omelet starts the day off with veg.

Here at BHK, we talk a lot about what it means to eat brain healthy while still prioritizing delicious food. Whether it’s soups, snacks, or cookies, we’ve covered a lot of the bases. However, we haven’t talked that much about breakfast (except for this easy recipe for Roman Overnight Oats).

Today, with summer kicking off in the Northern Hemisphere, you might be dealing with a change of routine, and one of the first things to be affected when routine shifts is breakfast. And while there’s no one meal that’s technically more important than the others, breakfast is a great time to start the day off on the right foot.

3 ideas for brain-healthy breakfasts

With these ideas in your back pocket, you can ensure a brain healthy start to the day.

Overnight Oats

A few of my riffs on overnight oats: Roman Oats, Pumpkin & Coffee Date, Apple and Almond Butter.

