Hello everyone. I am writing to you from the midst of Brain Health Week at Rancho La Puerta. Besides giving talks about brain health and teaching at the cooking school here, I am hosting a small group of BHK subscribers for a retreat within the week. We’ve been enjoying getting to know each other over leisurely dinners and focused workshops to taste green tea, chocolate, and extra-virgin olive oil. Meeting BHK subscribers in real life is such a treat for me, and we have been having a lot of fun.

Paying subscribers hear about new retreats first and get full access to all the articles, recipes, and guides I share. Founding Members also get 4 live-on-zoom Cooking Classes a year. Join BHK as a paid subscriber

For today’s newsletter, let’s continue our discussion of how to reduce microplastic exposure. This is the third installment of our environmental toxins mini-series. Catch up with these posts:

Microplastics are stressing us out

The thought of microplastic accumulation in the body and the brain is certainly distressing. I am hearing from many of you how futile it seems to limit exposure when they seem to be absolutely everywhere. I definitely share your concern.

Microplastics have been found in the highest mountains and the deepest parts of the oceans, where there is evidence of biological harm. Microplastic exposure comes primarily from the air we breathe, our water, and our food. They are pervasive in food and drink and have been detected throughout the human body.

And, as I wrote last time, we still don’t know how these microscopic shards of plastic may be shaping neurologic health.

In the meantime, I propose a rationale, doable approach to reducing exposure and thus hopefully accumulation in our bodies and brains. Why?

Because it seems prudent to take action on what we already know before waiting for proven brain health risks.

Because reducing plastic consumption is better for the planet.

And because working towards less plastic in your home enhances its function and beauty.

Today I’ll focus on what you can do starting with your kitchen.

Simple Swaps to Replace Plastic in 5 Areas of Your Kitchen

Manage Your Subscription