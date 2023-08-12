Nothing says “party” like a charcuterie board! When you bring people together, which is great for brain health, a beautifully arranged platter of snackable food makes it fun to taste, nibble, discover, and delight in eating with one’s hands. The problem with most charcuterie boards, though, is that they are light on brain-healthy foods and heavy on the ones best limited or avoided if you are taking care of your brain.

I am here to show you a better way: the brain-healthy charcuterie board. First, it’s key to get past the mindset of building a board around meat and cheese. Even though charcuterie technically means meat, this isn’t that kind of board. Instead, the brain-healthy charcuterie board is filled with colorful, tasty neuroprotective foods. Your friends might even welcome the chance to feast on good-for-the-brain foods instead of mindlessly loading up on cheese. Socializing and enjoying food with others is an important tenet of brain-healthy living, but sometimes these activities derail attempts at healthy eating. That’s another reason I love the brain healthy charcuterie board—it’s something people will delight in, that’s colorful, delicious, and healthful, too!

How to make a brain-healthy charcuterie board

1. First: Shop your pantry and fridge