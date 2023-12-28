Bike For Minds was a Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement fundraiser I hosted in 2020 to fund studies like the one we are discussing today.

This week I’ve been reflecting on the large body of brain health research published in 2023. If I had to pick one area that has been especially prolific, it’s what we have learned about women's brains and dementia. Specifically: what happens to the brain during menopause that gives us clues about how Alzheimer’s takes root. So today, I’d like to dive into a pivotal study published in October about menopausal hormone therapy and dementia prevention. Plus, I’ve put together a recap of the other landmark women’s health studies we’ve discussed this year on BHK.

Takeaways from Women’s Brain Health Studies in 2023

Prior to 2023, several key concepts in women’s brain health were already in place:

The Estrogen Hypothesis. While the studies about menopausal hormone therapy (HT, or HRT) and Alzheimer’s protection are messy, the basic science is more clear: The more estrogen a woman is exposed to in her life, either from her body’s own hormones or other sources (birth control pills, menopausal hormone therapy), the less likely she is to develop dementia. In other words, estrogen in all forms is neuroprotective.

The Critical Window Hypothesis. Menopausal hormone therapy is more likely to prevent health problems (heart disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, dementia) if taken at midlife, but may lead to additional health risks (blood clots, heart disease) if started many years after menopause.

Women and ApoE4. Females who carry one or two copies of the ApoE4 risk gene are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s than male carriers. This heightened vulnerability starts with structural brain changes triggered by menopause.

These 2023 studies further explored women’s brain health: