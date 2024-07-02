Olive oil tasting is always a favorite activity at my Brain Health Retreats in Italy. Tenuta Cavasecca, Sicily. Photo: retreat alumna Susan Lykes.

Hi friends,

I’m writing to you after a weekend filled my favorite summer things: hiking in the Tetons, riding my bike along the river, and cooking with farmers market produce. I loved hearing from you about your approach to breakfasts, recently, and getting your questions about creatine in response to our deep dive last week. Today, I’m continuing our recent series of short-but-important topics on Brain Health Kitchen, for those of you who prefer to get information in bite-sized chunks or are spending less time in front of screens over the summer.

I’d love to hear from you: Do you like reading shorter posts? Is there anything about which you’d like more information?

Leave a comment

Today is all about one of my favorite foods of all, which just happens to be great for the brain: olive oil. (Yes, I love EVOO so much I even named my dog after it!) Plus, I am linking all the free resources I shared last month for Brain Health Awareness Month. Find them at the end of this post.

The first newsletter of the month is always free. Please share! Share Brain Health Kitchen

Extra-virgin olive oil is great for cooking

Matcha granola photo by Alexandra Grablewski from the BHK book.

Yes, you can cook with olive oil. (One of many cooking myths I want to dispel!) Use good-quality, everyday extra-virgin olive oil for cooking preparations that stay below 375ºF (190ºC). It’s ideal for gently cooking on the stovetop (over medium heat or lower is best), for oven cooking things like baked salmon or chicken, and for stirring into baked goods like Strawberry Balsamic Olive Oil Cake, Fudgy Quinoa Brownies, or the Matcha Granola from my book.

Upgrade Your Subscription

Extra-virgin olive oil is high in brain-friendly fats

Of the three types of dietary fat, unsaturated fats are the best ones for your brain. Olive oil is high in monounsaturated fats, which are crucial for a healthy, high-functioning brain.

Extra-virgin olive oil consumption is associated with lower mortality

While I’m not comfortable saying that olive oil will definitely make you live longer, its potential to reduce all-cause mortality is promising. A study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that people who consumed at least 1 teaspoon of olive oil each day reduced their risk of dying from any cause by 12%.

Extra-virgin olive oil is rich in polyphenols

Extra-virgin olive oil (and whole olives, of course) are a fantastic source of polyphenols, clocking in at 500 mg or above in ¼ cup. Though these aren’t listed on most olive oil labels, you can sense the polyphenol content by how they taste: opt for an olive oil that is pleasantly bitter and/or peppery.

Want to dive deep on extra-virgin olive oil’s amazing benefits? Check out these past posts:

My BHK Guide To Brain-Friendly Cooking Oils explains how to read an EVOO label.

June Was Brain Health Awareness Month

Here at BHK, it’s always brain health awareness month! Even so, I try to share even more resources for brain-healthy living during the month of June. Here are the free downloads I shared on social media last month. I hope you find them helpful!

The BHK Shopping List 199KB ∙ PDF file Download The BHK Shopping List helps you meal plan and prep, save money at the grocery store, and keep filling your plate with the brain healthiest foods Download

BHK Cookbook Recipe Index 221KB ∙ PDF file Download If you love your BHK book, here's a special index to go with it. Search recipe by meal type, filter by dietary needs, and discover new recipes you may have overlooked! Download

The BHK Food Guidelines 8.4MB ∙ PDF file Download A handy checklist of all the science-backed foods included in the BHK Food Pyramid. Download

Update: Brain Health Retreats

This year—treat your brain to an educational vacation focused on amazing food and fun. A few spots remain in each of my upcoming brain health retreats. Need more information? Click on the links to see the full itineraries.

Row 1. Ortigia & Eastern Sicily. 2. Palermo & Western Sicily. 3. Costa Rica.

Ortigia, Sicily October 13 to 19, 2024: Join me in the ancient city of Ortigia in southeast Sicily on this culinary adventure. We’ll cook with local chefs, tour almond, avocado, and olive farms, and learn all about olive oil.

Palermo, Sicily October 27 to November 2, 2024: Join me in the vibrant city of Palermo and explore less-traveled western Sicily. We’ll visit farms and cook local dishes, while soaking up the beauty of ancient Greek temples, medieval villages, coastal salt flats, and maybe even get to see olive oil pressed!

Costa Rica, January 9 to 14, 2025. If a cozy cabaña nestled in the jungle near the beach is more your style, join me on this 6-day brain health retreat. We’ll enjoy energizing yoga, plant-based cuisine, waterfall walks and a comprehensive brain health education in this jungle oasis.

Coming in July on BHK

This month we’ll continue to shine the brain health spotlight on supplements with an in-depth look at protein powders. Can they be a part of your brain health strategy? We’ll scrutinize a recent study claiming to reverse Alzheimer’s symptoms. Is it for real? Look for this—and much more—coming this month on BHK. For full access to all the recipes, guides, and articles I share, be sure you are signed up for the monthly, annual, or Founding Member subscription.

Upgrade Your Subscription

Thank you for reading, sharing, and being a part of the Brain Health Kitchen community. I wish you a July full of all the things that make you happy.

Love,

Annie

Give a gift subscription