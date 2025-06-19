Seafood has long been hailed as a top brain food given that it’s rich in omega-3s that sharpen memory, boost mood, and protect against cognitive decline. In fact all of the proven brain-protective dietary patterns recommend eating one or more servings of some type of seafood each week. And yet, we can’t ignore the fact that as our oceans fill up with plastic, so do the fish and seafood we eat.

All this month on the newsletter we have been shining our brain health lens on environmental toxins. Microplastics, as I wrote last time, are stressing us out. Not only are they accumulating in the brain far more rapidly than 20 years ago, these tiny toxins may be shaping neurologic health in ways we have yet to define.

For today’s newsletter, let’s take a fresh look at the pros and cons of eating seafood. We’ll examine how seafood earned its stripes as a top brain food. I’ll share recently published data on this food group’s impact on dementia risk. Plus, we’ll take a look at how seafood stacks up as a threat to the microplastic accumulation in our brains.

This is the fourth in our mini-series about the impact of environmental toxins on brain health. Catch up with these posts:

Microplastics in Food and Drink

Almost everything you eat or drink will contain microplastics. That’s a harsh reality of modern life. This graph is helpful to see where fish and seafood lie on the spectrum of microplastic exposure, measured in grams of particles per liter per meter cubed. As you can see, water, beer, and air deliver far more of the tiny toxins, but seafood is high on the list compared to other foods.

