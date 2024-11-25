The views from my hometown Jackson Hole Airport never disappoint!

Hello, Brain Health Ambassadors. I’ve been settling back into life at home after being on the road for six weeks. Now I’m off again today—this time to spend Thanksgiving in New York City with my son Nick. Sometimes I feel like two different people—a homebody who thrives on routine and a travel buff who’s constantly planning the next adventure. Inevitably, this means I think a lot about how to stick to my brain-healthy routines while traveling. It’s a delicate balance!

On the one hand, I like to give myself permission to break free from routine, get out of my comfort zone, and indulge a little in foods that are not so “brain-healthy.” On the other, I don’t feel my best when skimping on brain-healthy eating and cheating myself out of sleep. Plus, I know it’s not great for my long term brain health.

So for today’s newsletter, I’ve put together some tips I’ve developed over the years to reconcile my crazy travel schedule with a brain-healthy lifestyle. If you are traveling over the holidays or anytime soon, I hope some of these will work for you too! Paying subscribers, I’d love to hear your thoughts on which tips you like best. And please, add some of your own in the comment section at the end of this post. Plus, don’t miss the discount codes I am sharing on some of my brain health routine staples, along with a free offer to discuss travel fitness plans with a top trainer.

25 Tips For Being Brain-Healthy On The Go

Before the trip

I don’t usually have time to meticulously plan every aspect of my travel, but even a small amount of pre-trip organization can really pay off later.

Plan for a good night’s sleep.

Strategically book a quiet room. If staying in a hotel, I request the quietest room available using this specific language: “on a high floor not facing a busy street or near the elevator.” When booking an Airbnb, I read through all the comments looking for details of the sleeping experience. Is there street noise? Is the bed comfortable? Do former guests rave about a restful stay?

Pack ear plugs. Most of the ear plugs I’ve tried don’t work that well (although my editor Lindsay Maitland Hunt recommends that I give these a try ). Usually if I encounter noise I wear my AirPods at a very low volume to listen to an ambient noise app (like MyNoise ) or the white noise feature on my phone. If that still doesn’t block out the noise, I’ll wear my noise cancellation headphones overtop.

Pack a black out sleep mask, too. My favorite black mask is shaped for side sleepers and has a little room in front of the eyes so eyelashes don’t brush the mask.

Make a workout plan.

The cheery hotel gym at the Graduate Hotel in Tuscon, a fave.

Book a hotel that has a gym. While I don’t expect much from the typical hotel gym, it can be just right to log a cardio or strength training session.

Find a gym. Typing “gym nearby” into my phone’s map search feature gives me options for working out near where I’lll be staying. A quick call can determine if they offer day passes and if the gym is a good fit. Then I slot a few visits into my schedule. Working out at a gym in Italy is often one of my favorite experiences! I am usually the only female there, and almost always the oldest person, but that doesn’t bother me at all. It’s a good way to practice Italian, meet some locals, and I always feel energized after I leave.

Drop into an exercise class. Yoga, spin, pilates, and other exercise studios usually offer drop-in rates, sometimes offering your first class for free. To find out what’s available where you are traveling, type the location into the MindBody app ; it will pull up class options and flag free passes and special offers.

Pack a simple work-out kit. Mine includes resistance bands, MELT balls, and a strap for stretching. If there’s room, I also like to bring a travel-sized foam roller. At the Brain Health Retreat in Costa Rica, we give each guest their own travel roller to take home!

Pack a personalized brain health supplement kit (these discount codes will help!)