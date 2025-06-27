Picture this: Jenna Bush, Maria Shriver, and me standing behind a table filled with my favorite foods from The Brain Health Kitchen book. We peruse the table as we chat about how eating mushrooms, coffee, olive oil, and berries impact the brain. There’s a beehive of activity around us—cameras, bright lights, and dozens of busy people. And just like that, it’s over. My appearance on The Today Show is a wrap!

No, this wasn’t a dream! It really happened. I got back from New York last night after taping Jenna & Friends (hour two of The Today Show) on Wednesday. If you want to watch the episode, it is scheduled to air sometime between 10 and 11 am ET today (but check your local listing for exact times). The entire experience was loads of fun.

As readers of this newsletter, I have no doubt that each one of you could list the brain health virtues of these foods on national TV! When I think about how much we’ve covered since BHK launched in 2022, it pretty much boggles the mind. But it’s good to remember that this information still needs to get out there. As Maria said to me just before we went on camera: “Most people still don’t know about eating for brain health!”

If you are new here, welcome! I am excited for you to have all the resources you need to protect your brain. And that starts with a brain-healthy eating program. Here is a handy pdf of the food guidelines in my book. BHK Food Guidelines Checklist 5.36MB ∙ PDF file Download A handy list of the best foods for your brain Download

Download it to your phone for quick reference while grocery shopping. Or, print it off and place it on the fridge for a daily reminder. Share with all the brains you love so they can take care of their brains, too. If you have questions, I am here for you. (Paid subscribers can leave comments, ask questions, and reach me via direct message on the Substack app. I answer every single question personally.)

Today we are wrapping up our mini-series on the impact of environmental toxins on brain health .

I’ve gathered all the key points into a recap. We’ve covered a lot of new research, much of which has spurred me to change daily shopping and eating habits. (On my trip to NY, for example, I purchased no plastic water bottles and brought my own cup to take to coffee shops.) After the recap, you’ll find a guide with 24 brain-friendly, toxin-free kitchen tools and tips. And if you want to catch up, go back and check out these posts:

But first, want to see what we are cooking on Sunday for our next Founding Members Cooking Class?

Anchovy Toasts with Calabrian Chili Butter, Rainbow Lasagna with Lentil Bolognese, Pistachio Avocado Gelato.

Founding Members: I’ll see you on Sunday, June 29 for our quarterly Cooking Class and Kitchen Chat. Look for an email from me tonight or tomorrow with the final recipes and prep tips. Everyone is welcome to join; upgrade or subscribe as a Founding Member by Saturday, June 28 at 9 pm MDT and I’ll send you the recipes and zoom link. Each class costs just $35 if you are already a paid subscriber.

Sign Up as a Founding Member

3 Things We Know About Environmental Toxins and Parkinson’s

The connection between environmental toxins and Parkinson’s is such an important topic. Almost unheard of prior to 1950, Parkinson’s is now the fastest growing neurodegenerative disease. The number of cases more than doubled from 1990 to 2015 and could double again by 2040, far more than expected based on our aging population. Here, I’m sharing key points, but go here to read the full post.

Manage Your Subscription