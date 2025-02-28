Perimenopause can begin in a woman’s 30s, 40s, or 50s. Photo: a Brain Health Kitchen cooking class in Jackson Hole, circa 2017.

Hello, everyone! I am writing to you from my kitchen in Jackson with my dog Orzo draped over my feet. He’s having some health challenges and so I am keeping a close eye on him. I can’t lie, it’s been nice to have him as my constant companion as I write your newsletter and do other work. In fact, Orzo was by my side in his big fluffy bed as I zoomed into the Center for BrainHealth’s women’s conference on Wednesday. (Scroll down below the Open Thread to see some of the slides.) Pease send Orzo some healing vibes!

This month we have been delving into the brain health issues before, during, and after perimenopause—the neuroendocrine transition phase in the years leading up to menopause. As we’ve come to learn, the brain goes through meaningful changes in structure and function during this time. And, these changes have an impact on cognitive health decades later.

If you answered my survey in the last post, thank you! It sounds like it’s time for an Open Thread to get everyone’s questions answered.

If you want to catch up on the mini-series first, check out these posts:

Previously on BHK, we’ve covered a lot related to this topic since women’s health and brain health are intimately linked:

Questions about perimenopause? Now I’d love to hear from you:

Hormonal fluctuations during perimenopause challenge a woman’s metabolism and cognitive health; it can put her at increased risk for a number of chronic diseases, including Alzheimer’s, later in life.

What are the questions you have about perimenopause and the particular challenges it poses? What are the questions you have about hormone replacement therapy, which includes estrogen and sometimes progesterone and testosterone? Are there other topics in perimenopause you’d like to see covered here on BHK? And for those of you who are post-menopausal, what do you wish you’d known then so you can share with younger friends and daughters? Please share!

It was such an honor to share the latest science on What To Eat During Perimenopause with the Center For BrainHealth’s Empowering Women Through Brain Health conference earlier this week.

Here are some highlights from my slide deck:

Brains age better on a Mediterranean-style diet. In fact, according to a series of MRI’s by Dr. Lisa Mosconi assessing brain volume in more than 50 brains, Medi-eaters have twice the brain volume as those who follow a Standard American Diet.

The BHK food pyramid is based on all of the science-based brain-protective diets.

When I created the Brain Health Kitchen Food Pyramid for my book, I took into account all the studies to date pertaining to dietary pattern and cognitive health. I recommend more sesrvings of plants than in the Medi and MIND guidelines, take into account data on the benefits of flavonoid-rich foods, and include fermented food based on the importance of cultivating a healthy gut microbiome. Another big difference: I demoted alcohol from being a brain health food to one to limit or avoid.

My guidelines reflect increased servings of berries, leafy greens and vegetables. Plus, I added seeds as a bonus brain healthy food group, put meat and eggs on the list, and replaced alcohol with drinks that truly are good for the brain: water, coffee and tea.

Based largely on the MIND diet guidelines, mine are more specific WRT processed meat and dairy, includes sugar-and artificially sweetened drinks, and calls out alcohol as something to be consumed with caution based on recent data.

Eating a Mediterranean-style diet doesn’t always mean eating the exact foods of Mediterranean countries. Many Traditional Heritage Dietary Patterns provide a template of brain-healthy food groups and are devoid of ultra-processed foods. They just aren’t as well studied to prove they are brain-protective. Sometimes finding the best brain-healthy way of eating—for you—means tapping into the food that makes the most sense from a cultural point of view.

Traditional Heritage Diets compared to the Mediterranean one (above). Source: Oldways.org.

When women approach perimenopause, nutrition and health goals shift as their hormones start to fluctuate widely. I’ve written extensively here on BHK about the importance of eating more plants, meeting protein and calcium needs, cutting back on alcohol, limiting ultra-processed foods, and other factors that have heightened importance during perimenopause, if you want to start making some shifts in those areas.

Perimenopausal women have been told for years that certain foods and supplements are the answer to managing symptoms. But here’s the truth: the only way of eating that has been shown to significantly reduce perimenopausal symptoms (like hot flashes and brain fog) is the Mediterranean diet. Here are my recommendations for adjusting MEDI to fit a perimenopausal woman’s increased needs (such as protein and calcium) while dialing back on foods that make symptoms worse (like caffeine and alcohol).

That’s all for today. Paying subscribers—look for an announcement this weekend about a special offer to join me at a brain health retreat this spring. If you’d like to view my presentation at the Center for BrainHealth, please head to their website where the recording will be available soon.

Thank you for being a part of the BHK community! And if you know someone who may be entering perimenopause and would love to learn more, please do share! Have the best weekend, friends.

Love,

Annie

