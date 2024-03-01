Hello, everyone. It’s not often I get to say I am writing to you from a geodesic dome in Costa Rica. The “dome” is my casita in the jungle, tucked along a river amongst a canopy of trees. I am here to check out the site of our upcoming Brain Health Retreat in January 2025.

Costa Rica highlights: beach labyrinth, rainbow lasagne, geodesic dome, jungle yoga shala, my retreat partner Stacy Fisher, private pools, passionfruit mocktail, beach mandala, amazing plant-based meals.

This jungle oasis will welcome retreaters with cozy rooms (some down by the river and others up high overlooking the ocean), incredible plant-based meals, and plenty of “incidental exercise” throughout the day. For me, drifting off to the din of jungle birds and bugs under the dome’s tree-filled skylight has been a recipe for a good night’s sleep. You can check out my dome and the other rooms here. Visit the retreat page here to learn more about this immersive “educational vacation,” and to reserve your spot. As always, if you have questions you can reply to this email and I will get back to you.

Today, we are continuing our metabolic health series

We’ve covered a lot! If you are just joining us or you want to catch up:

Today I’d like to expand on what happens to metabolic health during perimenopause and after. What can you do to push back against the weight gain, rising lipids, and prediabetic tendencies that come with this stage of life?

The first newsletter of the month is always free.

Estrogen is an anti-diabetes hormone

We’ve talked about how estrogen is neuroprotective, and how taking hormone replacement therapy (HRT) may help women fend off dementia. But did you know that estrogen also has a protective effect on insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control? In fact, estrogen has anti-diabetogenic properties—it helps fend off metabolic changes that lead to diabetes. That’s because estrogen regulates how the body deals with glucose.

In the liver, estrogen helps slow down the conversion of nutrients into glucose thus reducing the body’s glucose production. It helps sensitize muscles so they can take up glucose, mopping up what’s free in the bloodstream. Progesterone, the other key female hormone, kicks in to make tissues (like muscles and liver) more able to absorb and utilize glucose. All this serves to keep excess glucose out of circulation where it can wreak havoc on blood vessels and organs.

Estrogen is a crucial factor in preventing the body’s cascade from hyperglycemia to insulin resistance to prediabetes to type 2 diabetes, all of which are bad for the brain.

Perimenopause puts women in a prediabetic state

The estrogen/progesterone milieu serves a woman well throughout her reproductive years. A woman has a lower risk of developing diabetes than a man in this life stage. During the transition to menopause (aka perimenopause), however, diabetes risk rises steeply to catch up and surpass that of a man the same age. With both female hormones on the downslope in the perimenopausal years, metabolism takes a hit. Blood sugar trends up and insulin sensitivity goes down. Women tend to gain weight even though their diet and exercise routines have not changed. To make matters worse, estrogen’s ability to keep cholesterol in check goes away. LDL-C drifts up and HDL goes down, posing more cardiometabolic risk.

In the 10 years after menopause, women catch up to the same heart attack and stroke risk of men.

Weight gain at menopause impacts visceral fat

By the time a woman is menopausal (defined as one year from the last menstrual period), she has usually gained an average of 12 pounds. The fat she has accumulated around her vital organs has gone from 5 to 8% to 15 to 20% of total body fat. This visceral fat is itself an independent risk factor for hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease. Not only that, visceral fat has been associated with structural changes in the brain.

If you haven’t heard this before, I am really sorry to report that the type of weight women gain at menopause is associated with greater cognitive decline and increased risk of dementia.

How do you know if you may be gaining visceral fat?

The simplest way to detect visceral fat gain is to measure waist circumference. Here’s how: Get out a tape measure. Stand up straight and breathe out. Wrap a tape measure around the smallest part of your waist just above your belly button. This is your waist circumference. You may be accumulating excess visceral fat if your waist circumference is over 31.5 inches for women, or 37 inches for men (based on International guidelines) or 35 inches for women and 40 for men (based on U.S. guidelines).

The waist hip ratio (WHR) is an even more accurate predictor of visceral fat stores. In addition to checking your waist circumference, measure the distance around the largest part of your hips. Calculate WHR by dividing waist circumference by hip circumference. According to the World Health Organization, you are at low risk for problematic visceral fat stores if your WHR is less than 0.9 inches for men or 0.85 inches for women. In both men and women, a WHR of 1.0 or higher increases the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

An elevated waist hip ratio is associated with poor cognitive health, too. In this study of adults over 70, a high WHR was a better predictor of cognitive impairment than just waist circumference or body mass index.

What you can do to push back against perimenopause

I know this all sounds overwhelming and difficult but there’s good news, too. While the body is conspiring to put women into a diabetic state, there are strategies that work to fend it off. Just like we have science-based ways to prevent Alzheimer’s and dementia later in life, there are proven lifestyle strategies to buck the trend towards diabetes. And the good news is that many of the things you may be doing to protect your brain will also protect your metabolic health. Here’s how to push back:

We’ll wrap up the metabolic health mini-series next time with a robust list of takeaways to help you keep the most important concepts top of mind. Plus, I’ll be answering your questions about artificial sweeteners and the latest weight loss drug—GLP-1 inhibitors.

Questions about metabolic health?

What brain-healthy eating means to me

If you’re new here (welcome!), this Q and A will help you dip your toes into brain-healthy eating. I had the pleasure of being a guest on

, a Substack by Nicola Fairbrother. Nicola is a former Olympic athlete and a chef with a fresh approach to eating healthfully. I answer questions about what brain-healthy eating means to me, some of the biggest obstacles I see when people start eating this way, and the foods that are always on my weekly shopping list. Don’t miss Nicola’s genius addition to the

recipe I shared with you last month!

Talking about mushrooms in this month’s REAL SIMPLE magazine

It’s no secret that I am a fan of mushrooms. I love foraging for them, cooking with them, and dreaming up recipes for you to enjoy them. (I wrote to you here about how mushrooms are emerging as an important brain-healthy food.) So I was thrilled to share my thoughts about how to cook with mushrooms with Real Simple. Find the article by superstar RD Katie Morford in the March REAL SIMPLE.

It’s Brain Health Retreat Season

It’s spring somewhere which means I will be traveling for the next few months to host brain health retreats in Tecate, Mexico and Puglia, Italy. If you have ever wanted to join me on one of my retreats, there has never been a better time! I just opened up spots in these weeklong learning vacations:

That’s all for today. Thank you for being a part of this food-loving, brain-healthy community. I appreciate each one of you.

Love,

Annie

