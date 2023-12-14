Hello, everyone! There’s really no time like the middle of December for being in the kitchen. Peak cookie and soup seasons collide with holiday prep. I've been spending so much time here lately I decided to move my office into a corner by the window. This way, I can write to you while keeping an eye on the Sardinian Lentil Soup simmering on the stove and the next batch of Pistachio Butter Thumbprints in the oven. I am making food that freezes well to prepare for Christmas week when I’ll have a house full of hungry young adults (my kids and their friends, all skiers).

Besides the holidays, this month we are celebrating BHK’s anniversary! Monday was the one year anniversary of the Brain Health Kitchen community on Substack. Happy one year to all of us! It seemed fitting that our Founding Members Kitchen Chat was Monday; we celebrated by cooking together. We made wintry pestos (Lemon & Walnut, Broccoli & Pistachio), and Fig and Almond Snack Bars. (Founding Members: look for the final recipes and replay tomorrow.)

Broccoli, Kale, and Pistachio Pesto with Whole Wheat Spaghetti from our Founding Members Cooking Class.

To mark the occasion of being here together this year, I thought it would be fun to celebrate your wins. And, I have compiled an index to the BHK book that many of you have been asking for. The book is organized by brain-healthy food groups, and this index makes it easier to find recipes based on meal type and dietary preference. Find the downloadable index below!

Highlights and Top Takeaways from 2023

Earlier this month I asked for your highlights and real-life takeaways from a year of the BHK newsletter. You showered me with hundreds of messages about how learning about brain health has impacted your life. Honestly, there is no greater gift for me than to know you are taking action to care for your brains.

Whether you read every word of every newsletter or quickly skim for the takeaways, I know you are spending a few minutes each week focused on what you can do to keep your brain healthy.

Here are some common themes that emerged:

What being a Brain Health Ambassador means to you

Ever since I became a reader of your newsletter and BHA pioneer, I've been sharing with friends what I learn here, and trying new recipes and new habits at home. As takeaways, I made an adjustment to my wine intake, several new ingredients, and a significant improvement in the quality of purchases. —GA

I am looking forward to learning more about brain health and good nutrition in general and to sharing that information with others. —DR

Here are your favorite recipes from this year:

You love trying new recipes!

I have never eaten sardines before (my husband has been known to scoop sardines out of the tin between bread!), but have been enjoying your lemony sardine salad and also sometimes make it similar to how I used to make tuna, adding celery and dill. Love the tomatoes soup, always on repeat. We often add cubed roasted tofu to it! Also on repeat: Tofu and baby bok stir fry. —JD

I just made your butternut squash and coconut curry recipe. It was absolutely delicious! I added some carrots and thought it was a great addition. Next time I will put in some protein as you suggested at the bottom of the page. Thank you! —LA

We love the broccoli fritters and use a cashew probiotic milk for the sauce, often make without the tomatoes. —NT

I have enjoyed your menu of the month because it kept me going back to your cookbook. I think it has been my most used cookbook this year. Just this morning I went through and tagged more recipes I wanted to try. Thank you and keep up the good work. This subscription has been a great value to me.—JO

I love your basic granola. I add dried fruit to it...e.g. Cranberries. —RG

I too have done some riffs on your recipes--you stimulate us to be creative, but also practical if we run out of something! —BS

And here are a few of my personal faves:

Your thoughts on getting started

My health not only impacts my quality of life, but also affects my friends and family. Health is a gift and I treasure it. —MC

I am really interested in brain health…but I struggle in how to begin implementing these foods and recipes into life with a family. I am interested in learning more! —HR

A friend recommended your book because my husband is only 57 but may have early Alzheimer’s. We are trying to figure it out and in the meantime will definitely incorporate your meals and information into our lives. —LW

I found you through Maria Shriver. This is the kind of info I need for better health. I trust you and the medical information/research/tips you provide. —CP

I want to lower my cholesterol! —SC

How you take a proactive approach when Alzheimer’s is in the family

I have a family history of Alzheimer’s disease. I want to take my brain health seriously. —LA

My father developed dementia in his late 70’s and I am now in my late 60’s. I am eager to learn what I can do to keep my brain healthy for as long as possible. Your work and writing seem to me to be important ingredients in making the right choices for brain health. —KB

My mom died in 2023 and I took care of her for the last 3 years of her life. I want to do everything I can to delay dementia effects. —RM

I’m 69 and both of my parents developed dementia. I’ve been studying health care tips for keeping the brain healthy. My preferred diet is Mediterranean inspired. Looking forward to delicious brain-healthy recipes! —TM

This post on genetic risk was one of your most read and shared.

My mother died of Alzheimer’s and now I have high LDL. I am a believer in dietary interventions first. Thanks for what you do! —KC

My mother has early onset Alzheimer’s and I am very concerned about keeping my brain healthy, as well as my adult children’s brains! —JZ

My mom suffered from dementia and I wish I was equipped with this knowledge sooner. —CL

I am interested in preserving my memory and Alzheimer’s runs in my husband’s family. —JD

I am a retired psychiatrist passionate about brain health. My mission is to be the first woman in 4 generations to not get Alzheimer’s. I focus on sleep/learning/exercise/diet/socialization/stress reduction (SLEDSS) approach to lifestyle change. —BL

Alzheimer’s runs in my family and we are looking for anything we can do to minimize the impact. Plus, your recipes are delicious! —CG

I have an interest in brain health and improving my sleep. —CW

Alzheimer’s runs in my family. I want to beat it! —LM

I love love love the cookbook so much! This approach to eating has been so eye-opening, especially with a family history of Alzheimer’s and dementia. —ZW

My husband was diagnosed with FTD at the age of 59 and both my parents have had dementia. I am doing everything I can to slow down the progression for my husband and to prevent me from getting it. —KS

You are advocating for your brain at the doctor’s office

Many of you found this post helpful.

I just discovered you and Brain Health Kitchen a few months ago, but I have already learned so much from you! Your posts on cholesterol, menopause/HRT, apoE4 and talking with your doctor about brain health have been enormously helpful as I work on my next steps toward a brain-healthy lifestyle. —KT

Most significantly your work has encouraged me to be more proactive with my health. As I round the bend toward 50 I am learning to be more assertive with my doctors and thorough with my own health education so I can be clear about my goals and get the support I need. —RW

You are honing in on a dietary pattern that fits

Ultimately, you inspired me to eat Plant-Based/Vegan (90% of time). I’ve always wanted to eat more vegetarian, but never made the commitment until now. I've always been passionate about health and fitness, but now it feels complete! —JD

To be honest, before BHK I hadn't realized just how much of an impact diet can have on the brain and prevention of diseases, so although there is no one takeaway, there is a massive overall takeaway from reading BHK. Thank you! —NF

I’ve been a vegan for almost 4 yrs. But because of you, I’ve been eating salmon/fish again. I read very carefully about blood pressure and protein requirements. Also, really enjoy your posts relating to your active lifestyle. I think you’ve helped me and my husband stay in the vegan lane, but lean into other proteins. Thank you for all you do. —JD

And while there’s no such thing as perfection when it comes to brain health, it is heartening to know that with each brain-healthy habit gained, our brains become even more resilient with age.

The BHK Scholarship Program

Wow! I am truly blown away by the response to my Buy One, Give One offer and especially the scholarship program. I love how you are all using your subscription renewal or purchase to give to someone you know. Even more heartwarming is the number of anonymous gifts you’ve been giving for the scholarship program. I am still working my way through all of these and will be emailing scholarship recipients this week. Thanks to everyone for contributing! These offers are in effect until the end of December.

Here’s how Buy One, Give One works:

Purchase or renew an annual or founding member subscription and I’ll give you another one to give as a gift. (Forward me the receipt and I’ll send you a gift certficate print or share.)

Or, donate your free subscription to the Scholarship Program.

Anyone can apply to the Scholarship Program by emailing me to get on the list.

Offer ends December 31, 2023.

The Brain Health Kitchen Book Index

I am really excited to share this downloadable companion to my book, a project I have been working on with my editor Lindsay for most of this year. If you have my book, you already know it is organized by the ten brain-healthy food groups. That’s because I wanted to highlight the most important foods to include in your dietary pattern while enticing you to explore those you may have ignored, like beans and legumes. But now you can find recipe based on meal type: Breakfast and Snacks, Appetizers, Soups, Mains, Sides, Desserts, Drinks, and Condiments.

In addition, the index helps you find recipes easier based on your dietary preferences and needs. I wrote the book with the intention of being inclusive to all dietary patterns. This means you can access the science of Alzheimer’s prevention whether you are vegetarian, vegan, pescatarian, omnivorous, or need to avoid nuts, dairy, or gluten. Now you can zoom in on these recipes more easily.

I invite paying subscribers to download and print the index and tuck it into your book. And, please: let me know if this is helpful or if there is anything we overlooked that you would like to see.