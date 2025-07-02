Hello, brain health enthusiasts. Happy July! I am writing to you from my home in Jackson, Wyoming where it feels like the first day of summer. I was on the road for the whole month of June for Alzheimer’s and Brain Health Awareness Month. You all know how much I love keeping to a sleep schedule, so believe me: traveling from Italy to Mexico to Wyoming to New York and back to Wyoming was a challenge. It was worth it though, because I got to reach more people than ever before with new information about brain health.
So, while I was getting ready to write to you about brain-healthier grilling over July 4th, I thought: perhaps it’s a good time to slow down and catch up?
For today’s newsletter, I’ll share some of the most important brain health information we covered last month. And I can’t wait to tell you about the BHK Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil that has just arrived from Italy and is now available for pre-order. (Yes, I have a discount code for you, too!)
And, for all you free subscribers, I’ve unlocked key posts so you can read them in their entirety.
Big news: BHK Organic EVOO is here!
I have long been obsessed with what I like to call the “secret sauce” of the Mediterranean diet. I’ve written BHK guides to shopping for olive oil. I devoted an entire chapter in my book to olive oil. I even named my dog Olive Oil (we call her Livvie). I buy a year’s supply of EVOO from my favorite producers in Tuscany every year after the harvest. I’ve always wished I could share it with BHK subscribers, but they only send it to me because we are friends; it hasn’t been available in the U.S. Until now!
Thanks to my partners at NeuroReserve, this dream is now a reality. We’ve teamed up to bring you a limited edition of my favorite olive oil from Tuscany.
The BHK Organic EVOO comes from an award winning frantoia in Tuscany. It’s a robust, peppery olive oil that’s not too overpowering. It makes everything it touches taste amazing! And, it’s very high in brain-healthy polyphenols. We know because we tested it independently and compared it with other olive oils on the market—both supermarket and high-end brands.
You can find the limited release BHK EVOO by visiting bhkevoo.com. We anticipate shipping it to you in just a few weeks. We can’t wait for you to try this very special EVOO!!!
Just for BHK subscribers, use discount code BHKEVOO. (Founding Members, I have a special discount code for you, which I shared in this post.)
In other news, June was a busy month
I was on the Today Show! Watch the segment below and tell me if you learn anything new about brain-healthy foods.
I hosted Rancho La Puerta’s first ever Brain Health Week. This comprehensive week focused on cultivating a healthy brain. I invited some of my favorite brain health educators, like Barbie Boules, aka The Cognition Dietitian, who gave four outstanding talks about women’s brain health and nutrition. Harvard educator Dr. Stephanie Peabody shared crucial information about caregiving, finding joy in a brain-healthy life, and how to think about the brain health economy. Artist Carrie Geraci gave a fantastic talk about the interface of creativity, art, and brain health, plus four plein air painting workshops amidst the Ranch’s gorgeous gardens. I gave two talks about brain health nutrition and taught cooking classes at the Ranch’s cooking school. A highlight, for me, was hosting a group of 12 BHK subscribers for a retreat during the week. Brain Health Week was a hit! I’ll be doing it again next year; stay tuned.
Real Simple reached out to me to talk about microhabits for better health. Check it out here and let me know if you are already doing some of these.
Beauty Expert, Founder of Jones Beauty, and Substacker @Bobbi Brown asked me: How Do I Fix My Brain? We had a fun conversation here, which includes what’s in my fridge (can you guess?) and the 3 brain foods I can’t live without.
Journalist, Podcaster, and Substacker Paul Von Zeilbauer @Aging With Strength and I get into some pretty controversial food issues on his podcast, like lunch meat and eggs. I’d love to hear what surprises you from this conversation.
Physician, Culinary Medicine Expert, and Substacker @Michelle Seguin MD featured the Brain Health Kitchen book for her seasonal cookbook club. Check out the recipes from the book she is sharing and our podcast conversation here.
We covered a 6-part mini-series all about the impact of environmental toxins on brain health. There’s a lot of new information here I don’t want you to miss about pesticides, microplastics, and choosing safer seafood. I am removing the paywall from the first four posts for the month of July. Please read and share!
And if that wasn’t enough to keep me busy, BHK turned 10!
My mission began in 2015 when my mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. I wanted to empower those touched by the disease with information on how to prevent it. Now, 10 years later, my mission has expanded to help people of all ages take care of their brains. I created this reel as a fun way to look back at BHK over 10 years. Be sure to watch till the end! You just might see yourself.
That’s all for today
What’s next on BHK? I am thinking about taking the summer off. Just kidding—I’ll be back this weekend with one of my absolute favorite recipes to serve at a summer barbecue featuring my Chipotle Cashew Queso. This irresistible brain-healthy alternative to queso kicks off our next mini-series all about dairy products and their alternatives.
Thank you for being here, BHK subscribers.
Love,
Annie
Brain Health Retreats Update
Want to join me on a Brain Health Retreat this year? Your brain will thank you! For detailed information about each trip, click on the links below or tap on RETREATS on the homepage.
Sardinia’s Secrets For a Long and Healthy Life, October 12 to 19, 2025. This fall I am headed back to Italy to explore Sardinia’s blue zones. Find all the details here; call 877-298-9677 for more information and to reserve your spot. This Brain Health Retreat was featured in National Geographic Traveller UK.
Costa Rica in February 5 to 10, 2026: Fitness + brain health in the jungle by the beach! This retreat is 100% plant-based and alcohol-free. Learn more and reserve your spot here. 2 cabañas left!
Looking for a spring trip in 2026? I’ll be announcing a new retreat soon.
Great segment on the Today show! It's amazing to think about how many people you are reaching these days!
I'm excited about the BHK Organic EVOO! Congratulations Dr. Fenn. In addition to brain health, does it also support cardiovascular health?