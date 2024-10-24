Hello, everyone. I am writing from Sicily while on break between Brain Health Retreats. My brother got here yesterday and we are just about to leave on a road trip—a loose plan centered on visiting our grandparents’ hometown in the mountains. As it turns out, there’s an all-day festival there tomorrow to celebrate local foods, customs, and dialect. I can’t wait to tell you what we learn!

Last week Eastern Sicily was the perfect backdrop to learn brain health lessons here in the heart of the Mediterranean. A few highlights:

Tasting just-pressed olive oil on a farm that goes back generations and stewards thousand-year old olive trees

Sampling icy granita (a Sicilian frozen treat) made from flavonoid-rich foods like blackberries, pistachios, and lemon zest at the famous Caffè Sicilia in Noto

Feasting on seafood so fresh it needs just a quick bath in lemon juice and olive oil

Shopping at the outdoor food market with a local chef and choosing eggplant, pumpkin, and fresh mackerel to make for lunch

Visiting a biodynamic farm to learn about ancient grains and getting to marvel at an hours-old baby sheep brought to us in the arms of the farmer's 5-year old daughter

Today on the BHK newsletter, we are delving deeper into the Peri-Medi diet, which I wrote about last week. I am sharing some practical tips about how to adapt the Mediterranean diet in real life, in your own kitchen and when you eat out. These are open access for everyone, so feel free to share!

And, for paying subscribers, I am very excited to be giving away 3 copies of Generation M: Living Well in Perimenopause and Menopause by Dr. Jessica Shepherd. This is the book I wish I would have had to give to each perimenopausal woman I saw in my former life as a menopause doctor. Look for details about how to win a copy at the bottom of this post.

World Menopause Day was last week

In the U.S., menopause is finally getting the attention it deserves. On World Menopause day last Friday, a lot of my friends and colleagues were sharing tons of fantastic information. Menopause experts have become activists! They are taking to social media to educate women about this life transition: recognizing symptoms, finding a menopause-friendly physician, pros and cons of HRT, and all the things one can do to sleep better, have more energy, and quell symptoms such as mood swings and hot flashes. For a list of articles I have shared about menopause, click on the home page here and type “menopause” into the search bar. I’ve bookmarked a few for you here.

Since being in Sicily, I started thinking about the differences between cultural attention to menopause in the US versus Italy, where there doesn’t seem to be the same sort of groundswell around menopause. Why do the Italian women I know seemingly experience menopause differently? Is it because Italian women endure less severe and/or fewer symptoms during the perimenopause? Is there better access to education and treatment? Or, does the Italian acceptance of aging in general spill over into the perimenopausal years?

There are definitely fewer barriers to obtaining a prescription for hormone therapy in Italy. For example, I can walk into any pharmacy in Italy and purchase the same HRT I take at home without a prescription. It is a lot more affordable, too. At home I pay $275 per month; here the same prescription costs just €13 (about $15).

I started digging into PubMed (a medical journal search engine) to see if the Mediterranean diet and lifestyle has been well-studied in perimenopausal women. As it turns out, there are a number of studies that support a Mediterranean-style diet as a way to alleviate symptoms. That’s when I had an epiphany:

The same Medi diet with proven heart, brain, and longevity benefits has also been shown to alleviate perimenopausal symptoms. Plus, the Mediterranean diet is one of the few proven to protect the brain from Alzheimer’s. So when a perimenopausal woman adapts the Mediterranean diet to fit her needs, she is laying a foundation at mid-life that will protect the brain from both heart disease and dementia.

You can read more of the details of how my Peri-Medi Diet differs from the traditional Mediterranean diet here. While I designed these strategies for perimenopausal women, they work for everyone—male or female, menopausal or not—who wants to age with strong bones, a healthy heart, and a sharp brain.

11 Real-Life Tips For Eating More “Mediterranean”

A few of the simple Medi-dishes we are enjoying in Sicily: tomato salad with red onion and capers, pasta with greens sauce, a veg- and mushroom packed minestrone.

Perimenopause is the perfect opportunity to move towards a more Mediterranean style of eating. But don’t feel like you have to overhaul your diet all in one go. It’s far easier, not to mention more enjoyable and successful, to choose one category to work on each week. Start now and in just a few months you’ll be harnessing the science-based Medi diet and lifestyle to smooth over the perimenopausal years. Plus, these strategies work for everyone—male or female, memopausal or not—to strive for aging with strong bones, a healthy heart, and a sharp brain.

There are so many things I love about Jessica’s new book. It’s meticulously science-based yet feels like a friend (who happens to be a brilliant MD) is giving you the scoop on perimenopause and beyond. It has a well-balanced discussion of the pros and cons of HRT. And it focuses on low-effort/high-yield lifestyle tweaks that can really pay off.

That’s all for today. Next week I’ll be immersed in the Western Sicily Brain Health Retreat and I can’t wait to meet everyone.

Love,

Annie

