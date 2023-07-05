Brain Health Kitchen

Home
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
How To Get Enough Protein In A Brain-Healthy Diet
Myths vs. facts, plus my top 10 protein-packed picks
 • 
Annie Fenn, MD
29
June 2023
Brain-Healthy Grilling Dos and Don'ts
Use these 8 tips to minimize AGE’s and maximize flavor
 • 
Annie Fenn, MD
8
Founding Members June Kitchen Chat Recap
If you missed it, here's a link to the recording + some thoughts on tofu
 • 
Annie Fenn, MD
5
What You Need To Know About AGEs In Food
These inflammatory particles are linked to brain aging
 • 
Annie Fenn, MD
12
Founding Members June Kitchen Chat
See you on Monday, June 26 at 5 pm MDT. Here's the zoom link and a few recipe notes.
 • 
Annie Fenn, MD
4
Why Cutting Back On Butter Is Important For Brain Health
Plus, my recipe for a tasty brain-friendly avocado butter
 • 
Annie Fenn, MD
4
Founding Members: Join Me For A LIVE Cooking Class + Brain Health Q & A on Monday, June 26
We are making some delicious dairy alternatives. You are welcome to invite friends!
 • 
Annie Fenn, MD
Founding Members Kitchen Chat
Cast your vote for best time, topics, recipes and more
 • 
Annie Fenn, MD
3
Eat More Seeds For Better Brain Health
These tiny plants are a bonus Brain Healthy Food Group. Plus, my DIY recipe for Everything But The Bagel Spice Mix.
 • 
Annie Fenn, MD
5
Wild Blueberry and Peanut Butter Turtle Dates
Plus, how flavanol-rich foods (like berries!) protect the memory center of the brain, according to a new study
 • 
Annie Fenn, MD
6
Open Thread #3: Podcasts
What are you listening to?
 • 
Annie Fenn, MD
36
June Cookbook Club Menu: Iced Tea, Tuna Burgers, and Grown-Up Fig Newtons
Plus, join me in Tuscany for a longevity retreat
 • 
Annie Fenn, MD
2
© 2023 Annie Fenn, M.D.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing