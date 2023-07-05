Brain Health Kitchen
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
How To Get Enough Protein In A Brain-Healthy Diet
Myths vs. facts, plus my top 10 protein-packed picks
Jul 5
•
Annie Fenn, MD
19
Share this post
How To Get Enough Protein In A Brain-Healthy Diet
brainhealthkitchen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
29
June 2023
Brain-Healthy Grilling Dos and Don'ts
Use these 8 tips to minimize AGE’s and maximize flavor
Jun 30
•
Annie Fenn, MD
11
Share this post
Brain-Healthy Grilling Dos and Don'ts
brainhealthkitchen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
8
Founding Members June Kitchen Chat Recap
If you missed it, here's a link to the recording + some thoughts on tofu
Jun 29
•
Annie Fenn, MD
3
Share this post
Founding Members June Kitchen Chat Recap
brainhealthkitchen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
5
What You Need To Know About AGEs In Food
These inflammatory particles are linked to brain aging
Jun 29
•
Annie Fenn, MD
21
Share this post
What You Need To Know About AGEs In Food
brainhealthkitchen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
12
Founding Members June Kitchen Chat
See you on Monday, June 26 at 5 pm MDT. Here's the zoom link and a few recipe notes.
Jun 25
•
Annie Fenn, MD
2
Share this post
Founding Members June Kitchen Chat
brainhealthkitchen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
4
Why Cutting Back On Butter Is Important For Brain Health
Plus, my recipe for a tasty brain-friendly avocado butter
Jun 24
•
Annie Fenn, MD
20
Share this post
Why Cutting Back On Butter Is Important For Brain Health
brainhealthkitchen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
4
Founding Members: Join Me For A LIVE Cooking Class + Brain Health Q & A on Monday, June 26
We are making some delicious dairy alternatives. You are welcome to invite friends!
Jun 24
•
Annie Fenn, MD
Share this post
Founding Members: Join Me For A LIVE Cooking Class + Brain Health Q & A on Monday, June 26
brainhealthkitchen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
Founding Members Kitchen Chat
Cast your vote for best time, topics, recipes and more
Jun 22
•
Annie Fenn, MD
Share this post
Founding Members Kitchen Chat
brainhealthkitchen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
3
Eat More Seeds For Better Brain Health
These tiny plants are a bonus Brain Healthy Food Group. Plus, my DIY recipe for Everything But The Bagel Spice Mix.
Jun 21
•
Annie Fenn, MD
12
Share this post
Eat More Seeds For Better Brain Health
brainhealthkitchen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
5
Wild Blueberry and Peanut Butter Turtle Dates
Plus, how flavanol-rich foods (like berries!) protect the memory center of the brain, according to a new study
Jun 16
•
Annie Fenn, MD
14
Share this post
Wild Blueberry and Peanut Butter Turtle Dates
brainhealthkitchen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
6
Open Thread #3: Podcasts
What are you listening to?
Jun 14
•
Annie Fenn, MD
12
Share this post
Open Thread #3: Podcasts
brainhealthkitchen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
36
June Cookbook Club Menu: Iced Tea, Tuna Burgers, and Grown-Up Fig Newtons
Plus, join me in Tuscany for a longevity retreat
Jun 10
•
Annie Fenn, MD
13
Share this post
June Cookbook Club Menu: Iced Tea, Tuna Burgers, and Grown-Up Fig Newtons
brainhealthkitchen.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
2
© 2023 Annie Fenn, M.D.
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts