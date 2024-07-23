Hi everyone. I loved hearing your feedback on the post about the possibility of reversing Alzheimer’s. I’m writing to you again from my backyard “summer office” which is also great for wildlife spotting. If you follow me on Instagram, you may have met the young male moose sporting velvety new antlers who mowed through my chokecherry bush. Today I am enjoying a pair of ermine that live in the woodpile—mink-like weasels with shiny brown pelts that turn white in the winter. I caught them back from behind a flowerpot with big eyes and twitching whiskers.

A few backyard summer highlights: a handsome young moose, eavesdropping on my meeting with Dr. Julie Frantantoni @BetterBrain

In the spirit of summertime here in the Northern Hemisphere, I wanted to send out a short note with a roundup of guides to various important topics related to brain health. Perhaps you’ve recently upgraded to a paid subscription after my 60th birthday sale (if so, thank you!!) and want to delve into posts that are behind the paywall. Or, maybe you’d saved an email or two but never got around to reading it.

Plus, I regularly get questions about where to find a certain post from the past, so hopefully it is helpful to have all the non-recipe ones categorized here, all in one place. Good to know: BHK is not just a newsletter; it is also a searchable website. You can use the search bar at the top right of the Home Page or Archives to look for topics and recipes.

Orzo and me at my 6oth birthday party; finding momma and baby bear prints on a walk

Today’s focus: brain health guides you may have missed on important topics. Whether or not you should get tested for the Alzheimer’s “risk gene”, for example, or taking a quiz to assess how Mediterranean your diet is. The good news is, implementing even one small thing from these articles counts as a step towards your brain-healthy journey. And, if the research that came out of the study I wrote about last time is anything to be believed, that can mean a lot for those of us who want to stave off cognitive decline as long as possible.

I’ll update this guide regularly, so keep it bookmarked in case you have a few minutes and want to delve into other BHK guides in the future. Do that by clicking on the headline in your email, which will send you to the main Substack page.

Menopause and hormone therapy

ApoE4, an Alzheimer’s risk gene

Heart health

Metabolic health and blood sugar

The MIND Diet

Mediterranean Diet

Protein

Exercise

Bone health

Supplements

Plant-based eating

Building brain-healthy habits and lifestyle

Test your brain healthy living

Tea

Deep dives into Alzheimer’s and other dementias

Hearing

Sleep

Gut health

Alcohol

I’ll be back next time with some new information about the Ozempic (and all its sister drugs) and brain health. Until then, enjoy reading! I’ll be over here spying on the ermines!

Love,

Annie

