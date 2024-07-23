Everything You Need To Know About Brain Health, Collected In One Place
Hi everyone. I loved hearing your feedback on the post about the possibility of reversing Alzheimer’s. I’m writing to you again from my backyard “summer office” which is also great for wildlife spotting. If you follow me on Instagram, you may have met the young male moose sporting velvety new antlers who mowed through my chokecherry bush. Today I am enjoying a pair of ermine that live in the woodpile—mink-like weasels with shiny brown pelts that turn white in the winter. I caught them back from behind a flowerpot with big eyes and twitching whiskers.
In the spirit of summertime here in the Northern Hemisphere, I wanted to send out a short note with a roundup of guides to various important topics related to brain health. Perhaps you’ve recently upgraded to a paid subscription after my 60th birthday sale (if so, thank you!!) and want to delve into posts that are behind the paywall. Or, maybe you’d saved an email or two but never got around to reading it.
Plus, I regularly get questions about where to find a certain post from the past, so hopefully it is helpful to have all the non-recipe ones categorized here, all in one place. Good to know: BHK is not just a newsletter; it is also a searchable website. You can use the search bar at the top right of the Home Page or Archives to look for topics and recipes.
Today’s focus: brain health guides you may have missed on important topics. Whether or not you should get tested for the Alzheimer’s “risk gene”, for example, or taking a quiz to assess how Mediterranean your diet is. The good news is, implementing even one small thing from these articles counts as a step towards your brain-healthy journey. And, if the research that came out of the study I wrote about last time is anything to be believed, that can mean a lot for those of us who want to stave off cognitive decline as long as possible.
I’ll update this guide regularly, so keep it bookmarked in case you have a few minutes and want to delve into other BHK guides in the future. Do that by clicking on the headline in your email, which will send you to the main Substack page.
Menopause and hormone therapy
ApoE4, an Alzheimer’s risk gene
Heart health
Study Shows That What’s Good For the Heart is Good For The Brain
Metabolic health and blood sugar
These Foods That Stabilize Blood Sugar Are Good For The Brain, Too
High-Protein, Vegetarian Eating For Metabolic And Brain Health
The MIND Diet
Mediterranean Diet
How Mediterranean is Your Diet? Take this 2-minute quiz and find out.
Protein
High-Protein, Vegetarian Eating For Metabolic And Brain Health
Exercise
6 Mind and Body Exercises We Are Doing at the Panama Brain Health Retreat
Bone health
Supplements
Plant-based eating
High-Protein, Vegetarian Eating For Metabolic And Brain Health
Building brain-healthy habits and lifestyle
Tap Into Your Brain Health Mindset For Better New Year’s Resolutions
There’s No Such Thing As Perfection When It Comes To Brain Health
Test your brain healthy living
Tea
The Best Way To Brew Tea For Brain Health and Maximum Polyphenols
Deep dives into Alzheimer’s and other dementias
What it’s like to be living with Alzheimer’s, according to my young friend in his 60s
What’s Next in Alzheimer’s According to a Neurologist and Memory Expert
Volunteering, Hearing Aids, And A Diagnostic Blood Test: Updates From the Latest Alzheimer’s Conference
Hearing
Sleep
Gut health
Alcohol
I’ll be back next time with some new information about the Ozempic (and all its sister drugs) and brain health. Until then, enjoy reading! I’ll be over here spying on the ermines!
Love,
Annie
PS: I’ve just opened up more summer office hours for Brain Health Consultations in July and August. If you’d like to have a one-on-one consultation with me, head to my Calendly and snag a spot.
The Brain Health Retreats in Sicily this fall are nearly full. Want to go to Italy with me this October? Now’s your chance! Registration is closing soon. Click on the brochures below for the full itinerary and prices. Email minchillitours@gmail.com to book a spot.
